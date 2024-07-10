Rainiers Drop Offensive Explosion

July 10, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

ALBUQUERQUE, NM - The Tacoma Rainiers (50-39) scored in seven of their nine at-bats, but dropped game two of the series to the Albuquerque Isotopes (33-56) by a score of 14-12, Wednesday at Isotopes Park.

Tacoma opened the scoring in the first with an RBI single from Tyler Locklear to take a 1-0 lead. Albuquerque answered with a solo home run from Elehuris Montero, but the Rainiers scored two more in the second on a home run from Jake Slaughter to regain the lead.

They grew their lead in the third on a solo home run from Jason Vosler, extending his hitting streak to a season-high 13 games. The Isotopes got one back in the third, but another two-run home run in the fourth from Cade Marlowe made it 6-2 in favor of the Rainiers.

Albuquerque took their first lead of the afternoon in the fourth inning, scoring six runs on two doubles, a single and a home run from Sean Bouchard to go up 8-6. Tacoma came back and tied it in the fifth, but the Isotopes added three more on three singles.

An RBI single from Vosler in the sixth made it 11-9, but Connor Kaiser used a solo home run in the home half of the inning to bring Albuquerque's lead back to three. The Isotopes added two more in the seventh on a wild pitch and a single, but Tacoma wasn't done.

Doubles from Slaughter and Michael Papierski made it 14-12 after eight. Tacoma threatened in the ninth, getting the tying run on base, but John Curtiss recorded his fourth save of the season, closing out the victory.

POSTGAME NOTES: Seven of Tacoma's nine hitters recorded multi-hit games, as the team combined for 18 hits. The top five hitters in the lineup combined to go 12-for-26 with six runs scored, a double, a triple, two home runs and six runs batted in. Casey Lawrence suffered his seventh loss of the season, allowing 11 earned runs on 10 hits and four walks. The right-hander struck out two and allowed two home runs in his 4.1 innings. The two teams combined to score 26 runs on 31 hits including 14 extra-base hits in today's game.

Tacoma and Albuquerque will play game three of their six-game series tomorrow night, with first pitch from Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park scheduled for 5:35 pm PT. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

