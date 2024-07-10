OKC Baseball Club Game Notes - July 10, 2024

July 10, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas (7-6/38-50) at Oklahoma City Baseball Club (4-9/44-44)

Game #89 of 150/Second Half #14 of 75/Home #41 of 75

Pitching Probables: ELP-RHP Nabil Crismatt (1-2, 6.99) vs. OKC-RHP River Ryan (0-0, 2.38)

Wednesday, July 10, 2024 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Baseball Club looks to snap a three-game losing streak when the team's series against the El Paso Chihuahuas continues at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. With last night's loss in the series opener, OKC is now 3-9 over the last 12 games as well as 7-17 over the last 24 games. This is OKC's fourth losing skid of at least three games since June 12 and tonight OKC will look to avoid its third losing skid of at least four games during the stretch.

Last Game: The El Paso Chihuahuas scored seven straight runs over three innings to overcome an early deficit and send the Oklahoma City Baseball Club to a 7-3 loss Tuesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Oklahoma City took a quick 3-0 lead in the first inning. Ryan Ward hit a RBI double and Kody Hoese followed with a two-run homer out to left field. The Chihuahuas scored five runs in the third inning to take the lead, including two RBI doubles and three RBI singles. A sacrifice fly in the fourth inning and a fielder's choice paired with a throwing error extended the lead to 7-3. Oklahoma City was held scoreless over the final eight innings of the series opener.

Today's Probable Pitcher: River Ryan (0-0) makes his fifth start of the season with OKC and looks to continue his recent roll...During his last start July 3 in Las Vegas, Ryan pitched a season-high 4.0 scoreless innings, allowing two hits and one walk with four strikeouts. He did not factor into the decision of OKC's 3-1 road win...Over his last three games he has allowed a total of one run and five hits with three walks and 13 strikeouts over 10.2 innings. He's held opponents 5-for-36 during that time with one extra-base hit (double)...Ryan had been on the 60-day Injured List since late March due to shoulder soreness. Ryan appeared in two games on rehab assignment at the lower levels of the Minors in early June before joining OKC June 15...With Double-A Tulsa last season, Ryan posted a 3.33 ERA over 97.1 IP, going 1-6, with 98 K's against 44 walks. His innings total paced the Drillers last season. He then made two starts with OKC in September last season, pitching a combined 7.0 innings and racking up 12 K's against two walks, but he also allowed 10 runs (8 ER) and 12 hits...Ryan was originally selected by San Diego in the 11th round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of UNC Pembroke and was acquired by the Dodgers in March 2022 in exchange for Matt Beaty. Ryan originally signed with San Diego as a two-way player before converting to pitching full-time in 2022...Ryan entered the season as the No. 4 prospect in the Dodgers organization according to MLB Pipeline and the No. 7 prospect in the organization by Baseball America...This is his first career appearance against El Paso.

Against the Chihuahuas: 2024: 0-1 2023: 9-9 All-time: 50-43 At OKC: 22-17 Oklahoma City and El Paso are playing their first of three series this season with all 18 scheduled meetings to take place during the second half of the season...OKC and the Chihuahuas last played July 18-23, 2023 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark with the teams splitting the six-game series and OKC winning the final two meetings...OKC and El Paso split their season series, 9-9, last season and OKC has won just one season series between the teams since 2015, going 1-2-2, in season series over the last five seasons. OKC's lone series win against the Chihuahuas during the span came during the 2021 season when OKC went 14-9...In 12 games against the Chihuahuas last season, Michael Busch led OKC with 22 hits, including six homers, and a team-best 20 RBI...Each team scored 115 runs in the season series and the Chihuahuas had a slight, 27-26, edge in homers last season with the teams going 3-3 in OKC and 6-6 in El Paso...The Chihuahuas won the 2022 season series, 14-13, clinching just their second season series win against OKC since Tucson's franchise relocated to El Paso for the 2014 season and their first against OKC since 2018.

Summer Blues: Following an 11-2 win in Sugar Land June 11, OKC's record was 37-27 - tied for the team's best record of the season at 10 games above .500. Since then, OKC is 7-17 over the last 24 games and has the worst record in the PCL during that time as the team's season record has dwindled all the way to .500. This is the latest into a season OKC has held a .500 record since the 2021 season when OKC was 53-53 on Sept. 6, 2021. In 2023, OKC last had a .500 record on April 1 (1-1) and in 2022 on April 6 (1-1) as OKC went on to win 90 games and 84 games, respectively, the last two seasons...Since June 12, OKC's .247 batting average and 115 runs each rank second-to-last in the league, while OKC's 204 hits are tied for second-to-last. On the pitching side, the team's 5.67 ERA and 143 runs allowed rank seventh and the 225 hits allowed are sixth out of 10 teams...OKC has lost at least three straight games four times over that period and the team has avoided to lose at least consecutive games just once...OKC last held a record below .500 on March 31 when the team was 1-2 and OKC has not held a record below .500 past March since Sept. 5, 2021 (52-53). OKC's record was not below .500 at any point in 2022 and was only below .500 for one game in 2023 after losing the first game of the season March 31...OKC has lost four of the last five series, and with seven series losses this season, OKC has already surpassed its 2023 total of six.

The Warden: Ryan Ward went 2-for-5 with a double, RBI and scored a run Tuesday. He has hit safely in five of his last six games, going 7-for-25 with four extra-base hits, six RBI and six runs scored...On Saturday, he hit his PCL-leading 23rd home run of the season, as well as his third home run in the last five games, to drive in both of OKC's runs. His 23 home runs through 63 games this season have eclipsed his 2023 total of 21 homers in 139 games with OKC. His season-high mark for home runs in a season is 28 with Double-A Tulsa in 2022 over 116 games...In addition to leading the league in home runs, Ward ranks second in the PCL in SLG (.632), ranks tied for third in extra-base hits (41), fourth in OPS (.963) and seventh with 64 RBI although he has played in just 63 games, having missed more than three weeks of the season while on the Injured List...He also hit a home run while on a rehab assignment with the ACL Dodgers in May and his 24 total home runs rank third-most in the Minors.

Don't Be Offended: Oklahoma City scored three runs in the first inning Tuesday before being held scoreless over the final eight innings of the game. It was the second straight game OKC scored multiple runs in the first inning before being held scoreless the remainder of the game. On July 6, OKC scored its only two runs of the game against Las Vegas in the first inning and did not score again during a 4-2 loss. Over those two games, OKC has gone 6-for-11 with three extra-base hits while scoring five runs in the first inning, but a combined 9-for-55 (.164) with no extra-base hits or runs from the second inning onward...OKC has now been held to three runs or less in back-to-back games, in three of the last five games and in six of the last 11 games...OKC did collect 10 hits last night, reaching double-digit hits for the first time in three games and third time in 11 games, but just two of OKC's hits last night went for extra bases...OKC went 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position Tuesday and over the last 11 games is 15-for-100 (.150) with RISP. In the eight losses across those 11 games, OKC has batted .085 (6x71) with RISP. Over the last three games, the team is 2-for-19...OKC's 62 runs scored through the first 13 games of the second half are second-fewest in the league and the team's 114 hits are also second-fewest in the league.

Temperature Rising: Andre Lipcius singled, walked and scored a run Tuesday and has now hit safely in four straight games, going 6-for-14. This is his longest hitting streak since hitting safely in a season-best nine games June 15-25...He has also hit safely in six of his first seven games of July (8x29). Lipcius batted .228 in June (23x101) after being one of the league's top hitters in the month of May when he batted .350 (36x103)...Overall this season, Lipcius ranks third with 177 total bases, tied for third with 98 hits and 19 home runs, fifth with 39 extra-base hits and eighth with 63 RBI and a .528 SLG.

Trey Bien: Trey Sweeney singled Tuesday night and has now hit safely in nine of his last 10 games, going 12-for-35 (.343) with six RBI and six runs scored. He was also hit by pitch last night and has reached base at least twice in eight of the last 10 games, posting a .465 OBP (OB 20/43 PA)...Sweeney has also hit safely in 12 of his last 14 games, batting .308 (16x52) with seven RBI, five extra-base hits and seven runs scored...Since May 24, he has 35 RBI over 38 games, which ranks tied for third in the PCL during that time...Sweeney leads OKC with 83 games played - tied for second in the PCL.

Up to Kode: One game after his seven-game hitting streak came to an end, Kody Hoese homered Tuesday, hitting his eighth home run of the season. He has now hit safely in eight of his last nine games, batting .306 (11x36) with three doubles and a home run as well as nine runs scored...Hoese led OKC with a .338 AVG and eight doubles in June. He ranked second with a .411 OBP, .550 SLG and .961 OPS and tied for second with 11 extra-base hits...Since May 28, Hoese has hit safely in 25 of 31 games, batting .333 (41x123) with 10 doubles, four homers, 21 RBI, 26 runs scored, 13 walks and 13 multi-hit games. He ranks fourth in the PCL in batting average during that span, tied for seventh with 10 doubles and tied for eighth with 41 hits.

On the Hunt: Hunter Feduccia singled and drew two walks Tuesday as he extended his career-best on-base streak to 20 games - the third-longest on-base streak of the season for an OKC player and tied for the second-longest active streak in the league. During the streak that started June 6, he has 18 hits, including three doubles and three homers, along with 14 RBI and 19 walks while posting a .446 OBP...He has also hit safely in three straight games, going 4-for-8 with a double and four walks. He has reached base in seven of his last eight plate appearances (3 H, 4 BB).

Dinger Details: Two of OKC's three runs last night scored on a home run by Kody Hoese and now four of OKC's last five runs have scored via homers. OKC has homered in three straight games and in six of the last seven games, hitting 10 homers during the stretch...Overall this season, OKC's 115 homers are fourth-most in the league...On the other hand, OKC did not allow a home run for the second time in the last four games after OKC allowed a home run in each of the 15 previous games (27 HR) for the longest stretch of consecutive games allowing a homer during the MLBAM era (since 2005)...OKC has allowed a home run in 10 of the last 12 home games (17 HR) after allowing just 11 home runs over the first 28 home games and nine home runs over the first 26 home games...Overall this season, OKC has allowed 85 home runs - fewest in Triple-A. However, the team has allowed 47 home runs since June 1 - third-most in the league - after giving up 12 home runs throughout the entire month of May (27 games). In fact, 55.3 percent of home runs allowed this season have occurred within the last 33 games and 35.3 percent of the home runs by opponents have occurred within the last 19 games (30 HR).

Around the Horn: Drew Avans has 406 hits during his OKC career and is eight hits away from surpassing Esteban Germán for second place all-time during the Bricktown era (since 1998)...OKC is 3-8 over the last 11 home games and 7-13 over the last 20 home games...OKC has 11 errors over the last seven games, with at least one in each game...El Paso scored five runs in the third inning, marking the ninth different inning of three-plus runs over the last eight games by an opponent and fourth in the last three games...OKC overturned all five of the team's challenged pitches last night.

