OKC Baseball Club and Integris Health to Honor Oklahomans' Health Triumphs During Upcoming "Home Run for Life"Celebrations

July 10, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Baseball Club News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY - The INTEGRIS Health Home Run For Life series continues Friday, July 12 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark and four remaining honorees are set to be recognized during the second half of the 2024 Oklahoma City Baseball Club season.

The series features Oklahomans who have overcome significant health challenges and each will be celebrated on the field at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark as the Oklahoma City Baseball Club and INTEGRIS Health continue their impactful Home Run For Life series for a 13th consecutive season.

With the support of their families, physicians and health care professionals at INTEGRIS Health, these Oklahomans have persevered through significant medical hardships. To symbolize the end of their health challenges, honorees take a home run lap around the bases during a pregame ceremony. They also receive an OKC Baseball Club jersey, a commemorative baseball bat and enjoy the baseball game from an entertainment suite.

Our celebratory 'Home Run For Life' ceremonies allow us to help lift up these incredible Oklahomans after they have overcome so much, OKC Baseball Club President/General Manager Michael Byrnes said. These on-field recognitions have provided many powerful, inspiring and emotional moments over the years while also highlighting some of the amazing achievements happening daily at INTEGRIS Health.

The season-long series began back in April and continues Friday with the recognition of Julio Dominguez, a retired U.S. Army officer and veteran. Dominguez collapsed at home while struggling to breathe and received emergency care for pneumonia and COVID-19 at the INTEGRIS Health Edmond Hospital emergency room. He was transferred to the Nazih Zuhdi Transplant Institute at INTEGRIS Health Baptist Medical Center where he received an advanced treatment called ECMO - extracorporeal membrane oxygenation - that works like a set of heart and lungs for patients in critical condition, allowing their body time to heal.

To read the full story about Dominguez's journey, please visit the OKC Baseball Club Beyond the Bricks website at: medium.com/beyond-the-bricks.

On Friday, July 26, Kenna Lawson will be recognized. Lawson was born with a rare neurological condition called Angelman syndrome that results in developmental disabilities. She has received treatment at INTEGRIS Health Pediatric Specialties and has also endured several other medical conditions in her young life also treated at INTEGRIS Health Baptist Medical Center and INTEGRIS Health Children's.

On Saturday, Aug. 24, Luke Champion will be recognized. Champion suffered a stroke at age 14 after winning a wrestling match during a camp at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Okla., and is receiving therapy at INTEGRIS Health Jim Thorpe Rehabilitation outpatient clinic in Yukon.

The 2024 INTEGRIS Health Home Run For Life series wraps up Saturday, Sept. 7 with the recognition of Dakota Gloria, a lineman with a local electric company who came into contact with a live high-voltage wire and was nearly electrocuted. He was airlifted to the Paul Silverstein Burn Center at INTEGRIS Health Baptist Medical Center where he received life-saving treatment.

Full feature articles about each remaining 2024 honoree will be posted on the Beyond the Bricks website prior to their respective recognition dates, along with photos.

Upcoming at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark

The OKC Baseball Club and the El Paso Chihuahuas continue their series at 7:05 tonight at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Upcoming promotions for the remainder of the series include:

Thursday (7:05 p.m.) - On 89ers Night, players and coaches will wear special OKC 89ers jerseys and hats in recognition of the franchise's pre-Bricktown history. Retro team mascots Abner 89er and Robo Niner will be on hand. The 89ers played at All Sports Stadium from 1962-97 and won four league titles before the franchise relocated to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in 1998.

During the Par-Tea Hour on Thursdays, guests age 21 and older can enjoy half-off Twisted Tea at the Twisted Tea Par-Tea Pad from when gates open to 30 minutes after first pitch and again during the Par-Tea Inning during the sixth inning of Thursday night games. The first 50 guests age 21 and older to visit the Par-Tea Pad on Thursdays will receive complimentary Twisted Tea-branded sunglasses.

Friday (7:05 p.m.) - Friday Night Fireworks, presented by INTEGRIS Health, are scheduled to follow the game.

The INTEGRIS Health Home Run For Life series continues as Friday's honoree will take a home run lap around the bases during a pregame ceremony to symbolize overcoming health challenges.

Saturday (7:05 p.m.) - Western Heritage Night presented by H&H Shooting Sports will pay homage to the unique history and multicultural influences that laid the foundation for our state. Performances throughout the night include trick roper and stunt performer Paxton Roy Rodriquez as well as Native American dancers in traditional dress. Musical performances from the Oklahoma Opry as well as Oklahoma-based bluegrass band Steelwind are also scheduled.

An all-you-can-eat offer is available for Saturday night's game as groups of 10 or more can enjoy all-you-can-eat ballpark fare, a terrace-level game ticket and an OKC hat for the price of $25 per person.

Sunday (1:05 p.m.) - Players and coaches will wear commemorative city-themed jerseys and 405 area code caps on City Celebration Sunday. The jerseys and 405 area code caps were introduced last season as part of the 25th anniversary celebration of Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark - Oklahoma City's original MAPS project that opened in 1998. Select Oklahoma City players will be available to sign autographs for fans prior to first pitch, and following the game, kids can take the field to run the bases.

Ticket and Broadcast Information

Single-game tickets for all remaining 2024 OKC home games are available now at okcbaseball.com/tickets and range in price from $12-$38. Group and season ticket packages are also available, including the new Summer Pass, which provides ballpark access to all OKC Baseball Club regular-season home games for the remainder of the season.

Live radio coverage of each OKC Baseball Club game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. Video broadcasts of all OKC Baseball home games are available to be streamed live for free on the Bally Live app and Sunday home games will be broadcast live on KOCB-TV in Oklahoma City (channel 34 on digital antennas and DirecTV; channel 11 on Cox cable). Additionally, all OKC Baseball games - home and road - are available to stream on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV and MLB At Bat with a subscription.

To view Oklahoma City's complete 2024 schedule, visit okcbaseball.com. For additional information, please call (405) 218-2182 or visit okcbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.