Isotopes Outlast Rainiers, 14-12

July 10, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque, NM - In an old-fashioned Pacific Coast League slugfest, clutch pitching ended up winning the day for Albuquerque. Veteran reliever John Curtiss continued a stellar stretch on the mound by recording a five-out save, stranding the tying run on base as Albuquerque sealed a 14-12 triumph over Tacoma on Wednesday afternoon at Isotopes Park.

Sean Bouchard and Elehuris Montero homered to lead the way offensively for the home team, who plated nine runs between the fourth and fifth innings.

Topes Scope:

- Today was the 99th game in Isotopes history in which Albuquerque and their opponent both reached double-digits in the run column. It was the sixth occurrence in 2024 (last: 12-11 victory vs. Salt Lake in 11 innings, June 28). All-time, 84 of these contests have taken place at Isotopes Park.

- The Isotopes and Rainiers have combined for 45 runs, 56 hits, 22 walks and 33 runners left on base through the first two games of this series.

- Today tied for the third-highest scoring game between Albuquerque and Tacoma (also 26 runs: April 14, 2019 at Cheney Stadium, 17-9 Isotopes victory). The most combined runs for the two clubs is 29 (June 28, 2019 in Albuquerque, 15-14 Tacoma triumph).

- The Isotopes plated their second-most tallies in a contest this season (most: 15, March 31 vs. El Paso).

- The Rainiers collected 18 hits, the fifth time in 2024 in which Albuquerque's pitching staff surrendered at least that many (last: May 31 vs. Oklahoma City, 19).

- Albuquerque's six-run fourth inning was their largest output in a frame since June 15 vs. El Paso (six in the second), and marked their sixth instance of plating at least six in a single inning this year.

- Tacoma compiled eight extra-base hits, the 18th time the Isotopes allowed eight or more in a contest (last: June 11 vs. El Paso, 10).

- The Rainiers finished with five stolen bases, the most allowed by Albuquerque since a franchise-record seven at Tacoma on Aug. 19, 2022.

- Carreras, Jones and Bouchard all swiped a bag for the Isotopes, the 18th time the club finished with at least a trifecta (last: July 7 at El Paso, three).

- Albuquerque improved to 11-23 in contests decided by one or two runs, winning for the first time since June 28 vs. Salt Lake (12-11).

- Casey Lawrence started for Tacoma, allowing 10 hits and 11 runs (all earned) in 4.1 frames. It was the most tallies relented by an opposing hurler since Matt Andriese on April 18, 2023 vs. Oklahoma City (11 in 3.2 IP). Additionally, this afternoon marked the sixth time Albuquerque compiled a double-digit amount of hits against an individual pitcher. It was the second-straight contest, as Rob Kaminsky also allowed 10 over six frames Tuesday night.

- Albuquerque right-hander Tyler Danish lasted three innings, allowing four hits while walking out three and not registering a strikeout. It marked the fifth time an Isotopes starter completed at least 2.0 frames, and walked multiple batters but did not punch anyone out (last: Karl Kauffmann, May 21 at Salt Lake).

- Bouchard has hit safely in five consecutive contests, compiling multiple knocks in four of them. He extended his on-base streak to 17 games, the fifth-longest active stretch in the Pacific Coast League. Bouchard is slashing .356/.493/.661 with eight extra-base hits, 16 RBI and 13 walks during the stretch. Additionally, Bouchard has reached base in 24 of 25 games with the Isotopes in 2024.

- Montero has also registered multiple hits in four of five games since rejoining Albuquerque on July 5. The solo homer today accounted for his 125th RBI in 133 contests as an Isotope (2021-24).

- Willie MacIver was 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI hits, plus a walk today. In six contests this month, MacIver is 12-for-22 with a trio of doubles and homers. He has increased his season average from .290 to .322 during the stretch.

- Julio Carreras finished 2-for-4, delivering an RBI double in the fourth, then a run-scoring single in the next inning. It was his 13th multi-hit game of the year, and fourth in eight contests during July. Additionally, Carreras has compiled a .303/.351/.404 slash line since June 6 (26 games), raising his overall average from .187 to .225.

- Connor Kaiser connected on his third home run of the season, a solo blast to right-center which traveled 420 feet. Kaiser is just 3-for-21 over his last six games, but has driven in three total runs.

- Greg Jones delivered a two-run single in the midst of the six-run fourth inning, while also drawing three walks. It tied a season-high for free passes drawn by an Isotope, done on four previous occassions (last: Grant Lavigne, June 14 vs. El Paso).

- Curtiss secured a five-out save after throwing 36 pitches. In Curtiss' last 14 appearances in Triple-A dating back to May 15, he has compiled a 0.57 ERA (15.2 IP/1 ER) with only 12 hits allowed during the stretch.

- This was the sixth scheduled Wednesday matinee contest in Isotopes Park history. Albuquerque is 5-1, their only defeat coming June 2, 2004 against the New Orleans Zephyrs.

- Rainiers manager John Russell was ejected after disputing an Albuquerque challenge in the fifth inning. It was the second ejection of an opposing skipper this season (also: Keith Johnson, May 25 at Salt Lake).

On Deck: The Isotopes and Rainiers meet for game three of their series Thursday at 6:35 pm. Right-handed pitcher Noah Davis is slated to toe the rubber for Albuquerque, against Tacoma southpaw Jhonathan Diaz.

