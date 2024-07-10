Space Cowboys First Pitch against Las Vegas Wednesday Postponed

July 10, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

SUGAR LAND, TX - Wednesday's game between the Sugar Land Space Cowboys and Las Vegas Aviators originally scheduled for 12:05 pm CT has been postponed due to a continued power outage at Constellation Field.

Groups and individuals that had tickets for Wednesday's game can exchange them for any remaining regular season 2024 game or can exchange them for one of four new 'Super Splash Days' at Constellation Field. Those four dates will be July 15, July 22, July 23 and July 31. Though there will not be a Space Cowboys game on these four days, Constellation Field will be to those with a ticket, and there will be splash day activities, with the Splash pad, playgrounds and Moon Shot Alley open, water balloons and other splash day activities, along with field access for catch on the field and running the bases.

After clinching the First Half Pacific Coast League Title, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys will host the 2024 Pacific Coast League Championship Series starting September 24. Tickets for all three games of the Pacific Coast League Championship Series are available here. Partial season memberships, single-game tickets, ticket plans and group outings are available for the 2024 season at SLSpaceCowboys.com/tickets.

