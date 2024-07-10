OKC Falls, 12-3

A five-run sixth inning gave the El Paso Chihuahuas the lead for good as they sent the Oklahoma City Baseball Club to a 12-3 loss Wednesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Oklahoma

City (4-10/44-45) grabbed the first lead of the game in the third inning when Ryan Ward hit a fly ball to left-center field for a RBI triple. Diego Cartaya followed with a RBI single for a 2-0 OKC lead. El Paso (8-6/39-50) tied the score on a two-run home

run by Eguy Rosario in the fourth inning. The Chihuahuas then took the lead in the sixth inning, scoring five runs, including a bases-clearing triple by Matthew Batten. OKC got a run back in the sixth inning on a RBI single by Chris Owings before a three-run

homer by Kevin Plawecki pushed the Chihuahuas' lead to 10-3 in the seventh inning. El Paso added two more runs in the ninth inning on a two-run single by Batten.

Of Note:

-Oklahoma City lost a fourth straight game and is now 3-10 over the last 13 games. The team's overall record dropped to 44-45 and below .500 for the first time since March 31 when the team was 1-2. This is the first time OKC has held a record below .500 past March since Sept. 5, 2021 (52-53).

-Ryan Ward had a triple, RBI and scored a run. He has hit safely in six of his last seven games, going 8-for-30 with five extra-base hits, seven RBI and seven runs scored.

-Oklahoma City was held to three runs or less for a third straight game and has scored a total of eight runs during the stretch.

-El Paso scored five runs in the sixth inning, marking the 10th different inning of three-plus runs over the last nine games by an OKC opponent and fifth in the last four games...OKC allowed double digit runs overall for the second time in four games and third time in the last eight games.

-Hunter Feduccia went 1-for-3 with a walk as he extended his career-best on-base streak to 21 games - the third-longest on-base streak of the season for an OKC. During the streak that started June 6, he has 19 hits, including three doubles and three homers, along with 14 RBI and 20 walks.

-River Ryan started for Oklahoma City and pitched a season-high five innings. He allowed two runs on five hits, including a home run, with two walks and six strikeouts in his fifth start with OKC this season after starting the season on the Injured List.

-Drew Avans, Diego Cartaya and Chris Owings all recorded multi-hit games for Oklahoma City. Avans hit a double, while Cartaya and Owings each had a RBI.

-Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher

Joe Kelly continued his Major League Rehab Assignment and made his first appearance with Oklahoma City. He pitched one-third of the sixth inning and faced five batters. He allowed a single, three walks and four runs with one strikeout. He threw 25 pitches (eight strikes) and was charged with the loss. Kelly was placed on the Los Angeles Dodgers' 15-day Injured List with a right posterior shoulder strain before being transferred to the 60-day IL June 16.

Next Up : Oklahoma City and El Paso continue their series at 7:05 p.m. Thursday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. On 89ers Night, players and coaches will wear special OKC 89ers jerseys and hats in recognition of the franchise's pre-Bricktown history.

