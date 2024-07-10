Chihuahuas Top OKC, 12-3

July 10, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The El Paso Chihuahuas beat the Oklahoma City Baseball Club 12-3 Wednesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. It was the Chihuahuas' second straight win in Oklahoma City and their fourth consecutive win overall, which matches their season high.

The Chihuahuas scored five runs in a 10-batter sixth inning, with four of the runs coming against Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly in his first MLB Injury Rehab appearance with Oklahoma City. El Paso shortstop Matthew Batten went 3-for-6 with a triple and five RBIs to set his new season high for RBIs in a game. Graham Pauley also had three hits for El Paso to tie his season high. Chihuahuas left fielder Tirso Ornelas went 2-for-4 and has multiple hits in each of his last four games and an eight-game hitting streak overall.

Eguy Rosario hit his 12th home run of the season in the fourth inning to tie Ornelas for the team lead. El Paso relievers Paul Fry, Tommy Nance, Glenn Otto and Sean Reynolds all pitched scoreless outings on Wednesday. The Chihuahuas' bullpen has allowed only one run in its last 20.1 innings. The Chihuahuas have overcome a multiple run deficit in all four games of their winning streak.

Second Half Team Records: El Paso (8-6), Oklahoma City (4-10)

Next Game: Thursday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. El Paso RHP Jhony Brito (0-1, 16.20) vs. Oklahoma City LHP Alec Gamboa (2-4, 2.59). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

