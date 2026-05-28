MLS Orlando City SC

Marco Pašalić's Talks World Cup Memories & Croatia's Secret to Success

Published on May 28, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Orlando City SC YouTube Video


Orlando City SC and Croatia national team winger Marco Pašalić picks his favorite of Croatia's World Cup memories, breaks down the mentality behind the country's international success, and explains the secret culture that continues producing elite talent.

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