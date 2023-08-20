Manzanas Luchadoras de Fort Wayne - Información Del Juego: 20 de Agosto vs. Dayton Dragons (Hispanic Heritage Celebration)

Manzanas Luchadoras de Fort Wayne (26-21, 58-55) vs. Dayton Dragons (25-22, 58-55)

domingo 20 de agosto | 1:05 p.m. | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, IN | Game 48 of 66, 114 of 132

RHP Victor Lizarraga (No. 15 Padres prospect) vs. RHP Carson Rudd

GAME OF THE DAY: Today's broadcast is available to watch for free on various platforms, including the MLB app, MLB.com/Pipeline, Padres.com, Reds.com, and MiLB.com.

HISPANIC HERITAGE CELEBRATION: The TinCaps are playing as Las Manzanas Luchadoras ("Fighting Apples" in Spanish) today, wearing special jerseys and hats that originally debuted last August. This is the last of 4 Hispanic Heritage Days here this season, part of a season-long event series around Minor League Baseball called Copa de la Diversión (Fun Cup) that's specifically designed to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with teams' local Hispanic communities... The first 500 fans today will receive a free luchador mask, while the Amaneceres de Mexico dance group is performing (pregame and after the 2ndinning). Other promotions include a Salsa Dance Cam... The logo for Las Manzanas Luchadoras is symbolic of lucha libre freestyle wrestling, which blends showmanship and athleticism through the luchadores' vibrant wardrobes and rapid-pace movement. Las Manzanas Luchadoras look to mimic the flair and skill of the luchadores... In 2022, the TinCaps / Luchadoras were 1 of 6 national finalists for MiLB's award for best Latino fan engagement initiative.

GLOBAL GAME: Fort Wayne's roster currently features players/coaches from Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Colombia, Canada, and Australia... Entering this season, 29% of MLB players were born outside of the United States, spanning 19 countries and territories.

AROUND THE BALLPARK: LEGO DREAMZzz is here for a Make-N-Take event. An episode of the TV series will be played on the videoboard postgame, too... Miss Indiana Cydney Bridges is throwing out a ceremonial first pitch... 100-year-old Shirley Kuhn is also throwing a first pitch.

LITTLE LEAGUE CLASSIC: Tonight at 7pm on ESPN, the Phillies and Nationals will play in Williamsport, while the 20 teams that advanced to the LLWS will be in attendance at Historic Bowman Field... Today's TinCaps starter Victor Lizarraga pitched in the LLWS in 2016. See more on page 4 of notes.

FARM SYSTEM RANKINGS: The latest Baseball America farm system rankings have the Padres at No. 7. (The Reds are ranked 12th, but are No. 5 on MLB.com's list, which has San Diego 9th.)

FORT WAYNE FAITHFUL: The TinCaps have averaged 5,240 fans per game so far this year across 57 openings, including 14 sellouts (season high of 8,516 on the 4th of July). Fort Wayne's average attendance ranks 3rd out of 60 Single-A and High-A clubs, and is greater than 22 Double-A teams and 8 in Triple-A.

POSTSEASON RACE: At 26-21, the TinCaps trail West Michigan (DET) by 1.5 games for first place in the Midwest League East Division 2nd-half standings. Dayton (CIN) trails by 2.5 games. There are 19 games remaining in the regular season, which ends Sunday, Sept. 10.

HOT CAPS: After an 0-5 and 10-22 start, the TinCaps are 48-33 since May 14... From mid-May to mid-July, they were 6-0-2 over 8 series... The 'Caps had a 6-game winning streak from July 2-7 -- the team's first 6-game winning streak since 2018.

EVEN BETTER THAN THEIR RECORD: Based off their +33 run differential for the year, the TinCaps project to have a 60-53 record (2 games better than their actual mark).

POWER PERSPECTIVE: The TinCaps are 2nd in the MWL in home runs with 113. They're on pace to hit 132 homers in this 132-game season... The franchise record is 127, set in 2017 (when the schedule was 140 games)... TinCaps pitchers have allowed the fewest HR (69) out of 90 High-A, Double-A and Triple-A teams.

STARTING PITCHING: TinCaps starters have the 5th lowest ERA of 120 MiLB clubs (3.53). Their relievers have the 2nd highest ERA (4.84) in the MWL.

JAKOB MARSEE: Named MWL Player of the Week on Monday and included on the MLB Pipeline Prospect Team of the Week... Ranks 1st in MWL in games (112), OBP (.411), runs (90), and walks (86; 18% BB%)... 1st in wRC+ (143)... 2nd best BB/K (1.1)... 3rd in SB (41) and lowest SwStr% (5%)... 6th in OPS (.828)... Out of all players in MLB and MiLB, 1 of only 8 with 12+ HR and 41+ SB (Ronald Acuña Jr. is lone big leaguer)... Had a 21-game on-base streak, including 12 in a row with a hit (longest for a TinCap this year) end Friday... OBP is currently 3rd best in a season in franchise history and OPS ranks 7th... Stolen base total is 9th most in franchise history - most since Esteury Ruiz (49) in 2018... Leads all players from Single-A-Double-A in games played.

NERWILIAN CEDEÑO: 14-game on-base streak ended Saturday... Last 23 G since July 25: .286 / .387 / .440 (.827 OPS) with 6 2B, 1 3B, 2 HR, and 12 RBIs... walk-off HR on Wednesday.

NATHAN MARTORELLA: Ranks 2nd in the MWL in RBIs (73), G (111) and TB (177)... 3rd in R (70) and H (102)... 4th in BB (72; 15% BB%) and 2B (25)... 5th in HR (16)... 6th BB/K (0.8)... 7th in SLG (.448) and 8thin OPS (.818)... OPS would rank 9th highest in franchise history for a season, and the best yet at the High-A level... Had a 22-game on-base streak, the longest of the year on the team, end last week.

COLTON BENDER: The team has a 15-8 record with him behind the plate this season.

GRAHAM PAULEY: Was the Midwest League Player of the Week and named to the MLB Pipeline Prospect Team of the Week earlier this month... Since being called up from Single-A Lake Elsinore and debuting June 29, in 44 G, leads the MWL in HR (15) - 5 more than anyone else - as well as TB (102), XBH (23) and RBIs (44)... 2nd in SLG (.614)... 3rd in OPS (.969)... Out of all minor leaguers, in this range, ranks 2nd in RBIs and HR... homered in back-to-back games Friday and Saturday.

