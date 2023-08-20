Fort Wayne Tops Dragons 6-1 in Road Trip Finale

Fort Wayne, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps hit two home runs in the first inning and went on to defeat the Dayton Dragons 6-1 on Sunday afternoon. The game was the wrap-up to a six-game series and a 12-game road trip for the Dragons. Dayton went 2-4 in the series and 5-7 on the road trip.

The Dragons are three games behind first place West Michigan in the Midwest League East Division standings, pending the completion of West Michigan's game on Sunday against South Bend. There are 18 games to play in the second half season.

Fort Wayne lead-off hitter Jakob Marsee opened the bottom of the first inning with a home run on Sunday, and Nerwilian Cedeno followed with another homer to give the TinCaps a quick 2-0 lead. They held that lead until the sixth, when Fort Wayne pulled away with four runs in the inning to jump ahead 6-0.

The Dragons struggled to get their offense going, finishing the day with just four hits. They scored their only run in the seventh when Tyler Callihan walked, went to second on a single by Carlos Jorge, and eventually scored on Edwin Arroyo's sacrifice fly. Jorge had two singles on the day to lead the Dragons.

Starting pitcher Carson Rudd (4-6) was charged with the loss. He worked three innings, allowing two hits and two runs with four walks and five strikeouts. The Dragons most effective pitcher of the day was Andrew Moore, who retired all six batters he faced with two strikeouts.

Up Next: The Dragons (25-23, 58-56) do not play on Monday. They will return to Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District on Tuesday to open a six-game series against the Lansing Lugnuts (20-27, 51-61) at 7:05 p.m. Kevin Abel (1-1, 8.24) is scheduled to start for Dayton. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

