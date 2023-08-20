Rotondo's 7 RBI Carry Chiefs to Series Finale Victory over Captains

EASTLAKE, Ohio - In the finale of a six-game series, the Lake County Captains (23-23, 54-57) fell to the Peoria Chiefs (27-21, 60-54) by a final score of 12-2 on Sunday afternoon at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

This defeat marks Lake County's second consecutive loss, as the Captains finish with an 8-3 record in an 11-game homestand against both South Bend and Peoria.

Peoria's Chris Rotondo finished the game 3-for-4 at the plate with a walk and 7 RBI. The Chiefs right fielder finished a single shy of the cycle, hitting a three-run home run in the bottom of the 3rd inning, a two-run double in the bottom of the 4th inning, and a two-run triple in the bottom of the 8th inning.

As a team, Peoria finished the game 7-for-16 with runners in scoring position, scoring 5 runs in both the 3rd and 8th innings, and another 2 runs in the 4th inning.

Jake Fox, Cleveland's No. 12 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, was responsible for the game's first run with a leadoff solo home run in the bottom of the 1st inning. This was Fox's 6th home run of the season, and the Captains' first leadoff home run of the season.

After a one-out single later in the inning from Kahlil Watson, Cleveland's No. 16 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, Lake County recorded just 3 baserunners until the bottom of the 7th inning. Jake Fox hit a single in the bottom of the 3rd inning, Cooper Ingle drew a walk in the bottom of the 4th inning, and Joe Lampe reached on a fielding error in the bottom of the 4th inning.

Will Bartlett drove in Lake County's only other run in the game with an RBI double, which cut the Captains' deficit to 7-2.

Lake County starting pitcher Jake Miller (0-1) suffered his first career High-A loss in his High-A debut. In his first non-rehab Minor League start since June 5th, 2022, the right-hander pitched 2.1 innings, allowing 3 hits, 5 earned runs, and a career-high 4 walks, while throwing one strikeout in 52 pitches (24 strikes).

Alaska Abney then pitched 0.2 scoreless innings of relief, allowing one hit and throwing one strikeout.

Aaron Davenport eventually entered the game to begin the 4th inning. The right-hander pitched 5 innings, allowing 7 hits, 7 earned runs, and 2 walks, while throwing a season-high 8 strikeouts in 92 pitches (54 strikes).

Finally, Josh Wolf pitched a scoreless top of the 9th inning of relief, allowing 2 hits and throwing one strikeout.

After an off day tomorrow, the Captains will begin a 12-game road trip with a six-game series against the Beloit Sky Carp. First pitch for the series-opener on Tuesday night is scheduled for 7:35 PM at ABC Supply Stadium in Beloit, Wisconsin. Coverage of the game can be found on both the Bally Live app and MiLB.tv, as well as through @LCCaptains on both X and Instagram.

