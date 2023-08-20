Lockwood-Powell Homers Twice in 10-7 Loons Loss

August 20, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Great Lakes Loons News Release







Lansing, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (67-46) (22-26) were outdone offensively by the Lansing Lugnuts (52-61) (21-27) dropping the series finale 10-7 on an 82-degree partly cloudy Sunday at Jackson(r) Field(tm). Lansing won four of the six games played.

The Loons now have a 7-1-2 record in road series in the 2023 season. This is the first series away from Dow Diamond Great Lakes has not won or split.

The Loons got out to a lead for the sixth game in a row. Yeiner Fernandez and Kenneth Betancourt both smacked RBI singles. The Lugnuts jumped on top with a three-run bottom of the first. Danny Bautista Jr., Brennan Milone, and Euribiel Angeles all notched RBI hits, they each finished with a multi-hit game.

Maddux Bruns responded after the first, with 2.2 innings scoreless with four strikeouts. The Dodgers No. 18 prospect fell short of four innings after issuing a fourth walk. Ronan Kopp recorded the final out of the fourth and struck out the side in the fifth, maneuvering around bases loaded. The Dodgers No. 17 prospect threw 2.1 innings scoreless in relief this week.

Great Lakes scored four runs in the top of the second, leading 6-3 up until the sixth. Taylor Young reached on a catcher's interference, and Alex Freeland next-up belted a deep fly to right field, to make it 4-3. Freeland now has eight home runs.

Griffin Lockwood-Powell drove in the final three Loons runs. After a Yeiner Fernandez single, Lockwood-Powell launched the first pitch he saw from Lansing's Mitch Myers 380 feet over the left field fence. Then to lead off the eighth, the 25-year-old powered a ball up the left field line. Lockwood-Powell is the third Loon with multiple home runs in a game this season and hit three in the series.

The Lugnuts posted seven runs, four in the sixth inning and three in the seventh. Eight of their 14 hits came in those two innings.

Junior Perez started things with a 430-foot solo homer in the sixth, his second in as many days to pull Lansing within two. Danny Bautista Jr.'s bunt single and a Brennan Milone single set up T.J. Schofield-Sam to clear the bases with a two-run game-tying double. With two outs, CJ Rodriguez's RBI single gave the Lugnuts the 7-6 advantage. All four runs came off Juan Morillo.

Lansing padded their lead with a Junior Perez RBI double, and a Colby Thomas sacrifice fly to center field. Two Jack Dreyer walks, let Euribiel Angeles drive in a tenth Lugnuts run with an RBI single.

Great Lakes, six through nine in the lineup went a combined 1-for-16. On the week, the Loons batted .305, their best six-game stretch.

The Loons return to the friendly confines and begin a 12-game homestand on Tuesday, August 22nd. Game one against the Fort Wayne TinCaps will see a first pitch time of 7:05 p.m.

The Great Lakes Loons have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and ESPN 100.9-FM. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.