Rosario's Three-Run Home Run Lead Kernels Past Timber Rattlers 4-1

Cedar Rapids, IA - With two on and two out in the bottom of the third inning Sunday afternoon Kala'i Rosario mashed his 18th home run of the season to give Cedar Rapids a 4-0 lead, one it would never lose in a 4-1 series finale win over Wisconsin.

After back-to-back wins in which the Kernels never trailed, Cedar Rapids again got back on the board first Sunday. To begin the top of the third inning, Carson McCusker walked, and Jeferson Morales found his way to first on a fielder's choicer to put two on with one out. The next batter, Noah Miller, then ripped a single to load the bases for Ben Ross, who put the Kernels on the board first with a sacrifice fly. With still two on and now two outs, Kala'i Rosario crushed his 18th home run of the season, matching him for the league high and extending the lead to 4-0.

In the top of the fourth, Wisconsin got a run back. Hendry Mendez doubled to lead off the inning, then the next batter, Matt Wood, produced a run with an RBI single to make it a 4-1 game.

But that was all the scoring on the day. Zebby Matthews took home a no-decision in his 11th start with the Kernels going 4.2 innings, allowing just the one run on five hits with five strikeouts and two walks. Behind him, Mike Paredes came on and put together one of his best outings of the season. The right-hander went 2.1 perfect innings with one strikeout in his sixth win of the year. Matthew Swain then closed the door for Cedar Rapids in the win, allowing just a lone hit in two shutout innings as part of a six-out save.

The win for Cedar Rapids (71-43) is its fourth in a row to close out the series with Wisconsin (48-64) as the Kernels take five of the six games in the set with the Timber Rattler. Cedar Rapids now sits 29-7 at home since the start of June and at a season and league-best 28 games over .500. The Kernels open up a six-game road series with South Bend on Tuesday at 6:05 before returning home for the final homestand of the season from August 29-September 3 against Lake County.

