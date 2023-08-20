Nuts Score Seven Straight to Seize Series on Sunday

LANSING, Mich. - Junior Pérez closed out a dominant weekend with a home run and an RBI double, helping the Lansing Lugnuts (21-27, 52-61) score seven runs in the sixth and seventh innings and defeat the Great Lakes Loons (22-26, 67-46), 10-7, on Sunday afternoon at Jackson® Field™.

The Nuts finished their 12-game homestand with a 7-5 record against Fort Wayne and Great Lakes, winning four of six games against the Loons. They are the first Midwest League team all season to win a home series vs. Great Lakes.

Alex Freeland and Griffin Lockwood-Powell each hit a two-run homer in the second inning off Lansing starter Mitch Myers to lift the Loons into a 6-3 lead, a score that remained intact through the third, fourth and fifth innings behind starter Maddux Bruns and reliever Ronan Kopp.

But Pérez ignited the offense in the sixth with a 413-foot leadoff homer to center against Juan Morillo, his 10th roundtripper of the season. T.J. Schofield-Sam tied the game four batters later with a two-run double, and CJ Rodriguez followed two batters later with an RBI single for a 7-6 lead, capping a four-run rally.

In the seventh, Colby Halter welcomed new reliever Jack Dreyer with a single and Pérez promptly plated him with a double ripped off the left field wall. Pérez moved to third on a flyout before scoring on a Colby Thomas sacrifice fly for a 9-6 lead. Following a pair of walks to Brennan Milone and Schofield-Sam, Euribiel Ángeles delivered an RBI single to center field to put the Nuts up 10-6.

A Griffin Lockwood-Powell solo home run in the eighth off Brock Whittlesey brought the Loons within three, but they could get no closer against the Lansing bullpen. John Beller tossed a 1 2/3 scoreless innings, Whittlesey handled the seventh and the eighth, and Charles Hall fired a perfect ninth to wrap up the victory.

Pérez finished the game 2-for-4 with two walks, two steals and three runs scored; combining Saturday and Sunday's action, he went 5-for-7 with two doubles, two homers, three walks, two stolen bases, three RBIs and five runs scored.

Both Milone and Ángeles added three hits and two RBIs in a 14-hit Lugnuts attack, with Milone cracking a pair of doubles.

Lansing enjoys a day off on Monday before traveling to Dayton for a six-game series with the Dragons opening Tuesday. The final Lugnuts homestand of the year runs from August 29-September 3 against the West Michigan Whitecaps. Tickets are available at the box office, via lansinglugnuts.com or by calling (517) 485-4500.

