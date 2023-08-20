Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday (1:05 PM at Fort Wayne)

Sunday, August 20, 2023lGame # 48 (114)

Parkview Field l Fort Wayne, Ind. l1:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (25-22, 58-55) at Fort Wayne TinCaps (26-21, 58-55)

RH Carson Rudd (4-5, 5.11) vs. RH Victor Lizarraga (2-6, 5.02)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Fort Wayne TinCaps (affiliate of the San Diego Padres) in the last game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Saturday: Dayton 7, Fort Wayne 1. Mat Nelson hit two home runs while Cade Hunter had a home run, double, single, and three RBI for the Dragons. Ruben Ibarra also added two hits and two RBI as part of an 11-hit attack. Dayton pitchers Chase Petty, Myles Gayman, and Dennis Boatman combined to shutout the TinCaps until the ninth inning. Gayman earned the win and has tossed 9.2 scoreless innings on the trip.

Current Series (August 15-20 at Fort Wayne): Dayton is 2-3 in the series.

Dayton team statistics in the series: .274 batting average; 5.4 runs/game; 6 home runs; 5 stolen bases; 3.16 ERA; 3 errors.

Season Series (tie-breaker for playoffs): Fort Wayne 10, Dayton 7.

Team Notes

The Dragons are in third place, two and one-half games behind first place West Michigan in the East Division. To reach the playoffs, the Dragons must win the division title in the second half (or finish second in the second half if Great Lakes wins the second half title).

The Dragons offense has been productive in recent days. Since August 4 (14 games), the Dragons lead the league in OPS (.803), slugging percentage (.456), and doubles (36). They are tied for first in runs scored (71) and second in team batting average (.266).

The Dragons are batting .273 with 42 extra base hits on the current road trip (11 G).

Player Notes

Jack Rogers in his last 18 games is batting .353, collecting five home runs, two triples, six doubles, 19 RBI, while slugging .750. His 1.157 OPS since July 28 is second among all High-A players (30 teams). Rogers has a 12-game hitting streak.

Edwin Arroyo in his last 31 games (since the MLB all-star break on July 14) is hitting .320 with 17 RBI, 18 extra base hits, and 15 stolen bases with an OPS of .974. Arroyo since May 31 has played in 65 games and is batting .300 with seven home runs, 23 stolen bases, and an .897 OPS, raising his average from .182 to .257.

Ruben Ibarra in the series at Fort Wayne is batting .421 (8 for 19) with a home run and a double.

Mat Nelson in August is batting .339 with six home runs and a 1.095 OPS.

Tyler Callihan over his last 15 games is batting .321 with five doubles and one triple.

Braxton Roxby over his last 26 G (since May 14): 3-2, 1.62 ERA, 4 saves, 39 IP, 24 H, 16 BB, 44 SO, .171 opponent's average.

Jayvien Sandridge over his last 12 G (since July 6): 1-0, 0.79 ERA, 22.2 IP, 10 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 8 BB, 35 SO, .133 opponent's average.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Tuesday, August 22 (7:05 pm): Lansing RH Jose Dicochea (0-2, 5.30) at Dayton RH Kevin Abel (1-1, 8.24)

Wednesday, August 23 (7:05 pm): Lansing RH Jacob Watters (2-8, 6.07) at Dayton RH Chris McElvain (1-1, 4.99)

Thursday, August 24 (7:05 pm): Lansing RH Jake Garland (3-8, 7.20) at Dayton RH Hunter Parks (3-5, 4.17)

