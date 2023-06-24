Maine Red Snappers Keep Cookin' with 4-2 Win

June 24, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - The Maine Red Snappers (40-28) won their second-straight with a 4-2 win over The Reading Fightin Phils (27-40) on Saturday night at Hadlock Field.

Brian Van Belle powered 6.0 innings of one-run ball while firing eight strikeouts before Luis Guererro pitched a perfect final inning. Ryan Zeferjahn and Christopher Troye delivered in middle innings with combined 2.0 innings of relief. Marcelo Mayer went two-for-three at the plate with a double and a single while Alex Binelas hit his seventh homer.

Ceddanne Rafaela wasted no time putting the Red Snappers on the board after blasting a leadoff home run (6) in the top of the first inning. Nathan Hickey contributed with an RBI groundout to score Nick Yorke and Portland led, 2-0.

Reading scored one in the top of the third after an RBI single from Johan Rojas.

Alex Binelas launched a solo homer to right center field in the bottom of the sixth and with his seventh home run of the season Portland extended the 3-1 lead.

Nick Podkul hit a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh but Portland continued to lead.

Marcelo Mayer hit an RBI double (4) in the bottom of the seventh to score Tyler McDonough and double the lead for the Red Snappers.

Portland starter RHP Brian Van Belle (6-3, 2.61 ERA) earned the win after pitching 6.0 innings allowing one run on five hits while striking out eight. He did not issue a walk. A pair of holds were issued to RHP Ryan Zeferjahn (4) and Christopher Troye (1). The save was awarded to RHP Luis Guerrero (12) after pitching 1.0 perfect inning while striking out one. He did not issue a walk. The loss went to the Reading starter RHP Cristian Hernandez (3-1, 2.51 ERA) after pitching 2.0 innings allowing two runs on four hits while walking two and striking out two.

The Sea Dogs and Fightin Phils will face off again tomorrow, June 25th at 1:00pm for the final game of the six-game series. Portland will send RHP CJ Liu (4-5, 4.35 ERA) to the mound while Reading will start RHP Tyler Phillips (2-4, 5.64 ERA).

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 24, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.