Ponies Rally, but Fall Short in Extras Against Ducks'

AKRON, OH - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (35-33) tied the game in the ninth inning but fell to the Akron RubberDucks 4-3 in 11 innings on Saturday night at Canal Park.

With the bases loaded and one out in the home half of the eleventh, Joe Naranjo flared a single to left to bring home the game-winning run from third.

Down 3-2 with one out in the ninth, Brandon McIlwain hit a towering solo homer over the left center field wall to tie the game at three. It is McIlwain's seventh home run of the season and 38th run batted in.

In the sixth, the Ponies were down 3-0 and had runners on first and second with one out. Jose Peroza lined an RBI single to center that brought home Brandon Fryman from second to make it 3-1. With runners on second and third and one out, the next batter McIlwain hit an RBI groundout to third to cut the deficit to one.

Jose Chacin pitched three perfect frames in the start and struck out five of the last six batters he faced. Nolan Clenney pitched three scoreless frames in relief. Marcel Renteria did not allow an earned run over two and a third innings.

Akron got on the board in the fourth on a Petey Halpin solo home run to right. Later in the frame, Juan Brito hit an RBI single to right to make it 2-0. Akron (34-34) added a run in the fifth on an RBI double from Aaron Bracho.

The two teams conclude their season series on Sunday afternoon with first pitch at 2:05 PM and the NYCM Insurance Pregame show getting underway at 1:50 PM on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network.

Postgame Notes: Brandon Fryman had his second straight multi-hit game, scoring a run and reaching base three times, and has a hit in each of his last four games...This is the second consecutive extra-inning game the two teams have played...Wyatt Young's season-long 11-game hitting streak came to an end.

