Ponies Rally, but Fall Short in Extras Against Ducks'
June 24, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release
AKRON, OH - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (35-33) tied the game in the ninth inning but fell to the Akron RubberDucks 4-3 in 11 innings on Saturday night at Canal Park.
With the bases loaded and one out in the home half of the eleventh, Joe Naranjo flared a single to left to bring home the game-winning run from third.
Down 3-2 with one out in the ninth, Brandon McIlwain hit a towering solo homer over the left center field wall to tie the game at three. It is McIlwain's seventh home run of the season and 38th run batted in.
In the sixth, the Ponies were down 3-0 and had runners on first and second with one out. Jose Peroza lined an RBI single to center that brought home Brandon Fryman from second to make it 3-1. With runners on second and third and one out, the next batter McIlwain hit an RBI groundout to third to cut the deficit to one.
Jose Chacin pitched three perfect frames in the start and struck out five of the last six batters he faced. Nolan Clenney pitched three scoreless frames in relief. Marcel Renteria did not allow an earned run over two and a third innings.
Akron got on the board in the fourth on a Petey Halpin solo home run to right. Later in the frame, Juan Brito hit an RBI single to right to make it 2-0. Akron (34-34) added a run in the fifth on an RBI double from Aaron Bracho.
The two teams conclude their season series on Sunday afternoon with first pitch at 2:05 PM and the NYCM Insurance Pregame show getting underway at 1:50 PM on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network.
Postgame Notes: Brandon Fryman had his second straight multi-hit game, scoring a run and reaching base three times, and has a hit in each of his last four games...This is the second consecutive extra-inning game the two teams have played...Wyatt Young's season-long 11-game hitting streak came to an end.
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from June 24, 2023
- Ponies Rally, but Fall Short in Extras Against Ducks' - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Baysox Take Series with Saturday Night Bombs - Altoona Curve
- Playoff-Bound Erie Walked off Via Home Run - Erie SeaWolves
- Thomas, Matheny Power Squirrels to 7-2 Win over Senators - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Kyle Datres Hits Walk-Off Homer in Ninth, Goats Beat SeaWolves 5-4 - Hartford Yard Goats
- Reading Falls to Portland in Low Scoring Contest - Reading Fightin Phils
- Baysox Flatten Curve with Most Lopsided Win of the Season - Bowie Baysox
- Maine Red Snappers Keep Cookin' with 4-2 Win - Portland Sea Dogs
- Clutch Homers Blast Erie to a Playoff Spot - Erie SeaWolves
- June 24, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- Slugger Elected to the Mascot Hall of Fame - Portland Sea Dogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Binghamton Rumble Ponies Stories
- Ponies Rally, but Fall Short in Extras Against Ducks'
- Ponies Split Doubleheader in Akron Friday Night, Win First Four Games of Series
- Hamel, Two-Out Hits Lead Ponies Over Ducks' for Fourth Straight Victory
- Scott Superb Again, Ponies Down Ducks in Akron for Third Straight Win
- Moreno Throws Five No-Hit Frames, Leads Ponies to Series Opening Win in Akron