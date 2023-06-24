Baysox Flatten Curve with Most Lopsided Win of the Season

June 24, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Bowie Baysox News Release







ALTOONA, PA - Following the improbable come-from-behind win for the Bowie Baysox one night ago, they took away all doubts of another back-and-forth contest on Saturday night, as they embarrassed the Altoona Curve with their largest win of the season, 15-1. Bowie scored in each of the first five innings of the contest, while Carlos Tavera and Houston Roth did not allow an earned run over their combined nine innings.

It was an early reminder of why he was named the Eastern League Player of the Week, as Coby Mayo drilled the sixth pitch of the game over the left field wall for a solo home run, his 14th of the season, third of the week, and sixth overall against Altoona. Anthony Servideo added four RBI to the mix between a pair of singles in the second and third innings, while Joseph Rosa brought home two runs in the third with a single of his own. Bowie chased spot starter Brad Case (L, 1-1) in that third inning.

The onslaught continued against knuckleballing reliever Matt Eckelman in the fourth inning, as Bowie scored twice, first on a single by TT Bowens, and again on a bases-loaded walk drawn by Zach Watson. The fifth inning saw one more explosion as Bowie used two more home runs against Eckelman. Jud Fabian led off the frame with his third long ball in his first week at Double-A, and Watson took his bases-loaded opportunity a step further later in the frame, smacking Bowie's second grand slam of the season.

Altoona finally found reprieve from left-hander Omar Crus, who faced the minimum throughout the second half of the game, and denied Bowie the chance to pad their 14-run margin.

A strong scene was set in the first inning from starter Carlos Tavera, as the right-hander struck out the first four Altoona batters, and stranded a pair of runners in the second inning when Bowie was only up by two runs. After a perfect third inning, Tavera (W, 2-4) was dealt his only run of the contest, as an early error in the fourth kept the path open for an RBI double by Connor Scott.

Following five innings from Tavera, Bowie turned to Houston Roth in tandem, and the reliever sat down eight-consecutive batters at one point, helping move the game into the ninth inning. After loading the bases on two singles and a walk in the frame, Roth (Sv, 2) was able to complete the blowout by inducing a flyout.

Bowie's fourth win of the week secures them the series, as they've won each of their last three. Improving to 31-37 on the season, Bowie will look to take the finale of the first half on Sunday, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 24, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.