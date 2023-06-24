Thomas, Matheny Power Squirrels to 7-2 Win over Senators

RICHMOND, Va. - Guided by a 16-hit day and a strong pitching performance, the Richmond Flying Squirrels soared to a 7-2 win over the Harrisburg Senators Saturday night at The Diamond.

Andy Thomas and Shane Matheny each recorded three RBIs, sending the Flying Squirrels (32-36) to their third straight win over the Senators (31-36).

With the score tied, 2-2, in the seventh inning, Harrisburg reliever Garvin Alston (Loss, 2-3) allowed a walk and two hits to load the bases with no outs. Matheny blasted a two-RBI double down the right field line to give the Flying Squirrels a 4-2 lead.

In the next at-bat, Thomas lined a base hit to score Marco Luciano and upped the Richmond lead to three runs. Later in the inning, Carter Williams padded the advantage to 6-2 with an RBI single to center field.

Reliever Nick Zwack (Win 4-4) retired three straight Harrisburg hitters with a flyout, groundout and a strikeout in the eighth, capping a four-inning performance with one run allowed and three strikeouts.

Luciano drew a two-out walk in the bottom of the eighth and scored when Matheny rocketed an RBI double to right-center, extending the Flying Squirrels' lead to 7-2. Luciano finished the night 4-for-4 and reached base in all five plate appearances.

Evan Gates notched a strikeout in a scoreless ninth inning to secure the Richmond victory.

After back-to-back singles in the first inning, Andy Thomas drove in both runners with a two-RBI double to center field.

Harrisburg starter Michael Cuevas held Richmond scoreless for the rest of his outing, allowing eight hits and two walks with four strikeouts.

The Senators cut the deficit to 2-1 in the top of the second when Onix Vega drove a sacrifice fly to bring in Trey Lipscomb from third base.

With the bases loaded and one out in the seventh, Donovan Casey lofted a sacrifice fly to left field and evened the score, 2-2.

Landen Roupp worked a season-high four innings and allowed one run with four strikeouts in his start.

The Flying Squirrels conclude the homestand against the Senators on Sunday with first pitch scheduled for 1:35 p.m. Right-handed pitcher Mason Black (0-4, 4.35) will start for Richmond opposed by Harrisburg left-hander Alex Troop (3-5, 4.91).

