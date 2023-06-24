Kyle Datres Hits Walk-Off Homer in Ninth, Goats Beat SeaWolves 5-4

June 24, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Hartford, CT - Kyle Datres launched a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth in front of the 15th consecutive sellout at Dunkin' Park to propel the Hartford Yard Goats to a 5-4 triumph over the Erie SeaWolves on Saturday night. Down by three runs after two innings, Hartford outscored Erie 5-1 in the final seven frames to clinch its second win in their last three games. Gabriel Hughes pitched seven strong innings, allowing just three runs while striking out a season-high seven batters. Yanquiel Fernandez notched a two-hit night including a solo home run to extend his hitting streak to five. First baseman Grant Lavigne pieced together another multi-hit night, his third in his last four games.

Erie got on the scoreboard first for the fourth time this series. Second baseman Wenceel Perez lined a double into center field off Yard Goats starter Gabriel Hughes. Justice Bigibie then worked a walk to put two on with just one out. Chris Meyers roped the second double of the inning into right field, scoring Perez from second and moving Bigibie to third. Diego Rincones' sacrifice fly pushed Bigibie across home, giving the SeaWolves a two-run lead after one inning. An inning later, Erie's catcher Julio Rodriguez hit his second home run of the series to stretch the SeaWolves' advantage to three.

The Yard Goats responded in the fifth inning after three scoreless innings by Hughes. On the first pitch of the frame, Yanquiel Fernandez launched a solo home run into the right field seats. Since Fernandez came to downtown Hartford on June 20, he has had a hit in every game.

Powered by two doubles, the Yard Goats scored three runs to take their first lead of the game in the seventh inning. After a walk by Lavigne and a double by Bladimir Restituyo, Fernandez drove an RBI single into right field that scored Lavigne from third. With the bases loaded and no outs after a Kyle Datres' walk, Julio Carreras grounded into a double play to score Restituyo from third. Catcher Braxton Fulford followed Carreras, driving in Fernandez with a line drive RBI-double into right field.

The SeaWolves evened the score in the top of the eighth inning as Perez crossed home plate from third with runners advancing due to a dead ball out of the field of play. Dugan Darnell struck out the side in the top of the ninth inning. It was the fifth time in his last six outings out of the bullpen in which he struck out two or more batters. With the game knotted at four apiece in the bottom of the ninth, Datres crushed a walk-off home run on the fourth pitch of the frame to walk off Erie for the second time this week.

The Yard Goats and Erie SeaWolves compete in the final game of this six-game series on Sunday afternoon (1:10 PM) at Dunkin' Park with Kids Run the Bases Post Game. Right-hander Andrew Quezada gets the start for the Yard Goats for the 11th time this season. Tomorrow's game will be broadcast on AM 1410, FM 100.9, and on the iheart radio app.

--

Final: Hartford 5, Erie 4

WP- Dugan Darnell (6-1)

LP- Blake Holub (0-1)

SV- None

T- 2:21

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 24, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.