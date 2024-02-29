Maier Stops 42 in Season Series Finale Shutout vs. Nailers, 4-0

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (21-24-5-2), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Reading Royals defeated the Wheeling Nailers (30-21-1-1) in a shutout victory, 4-0, on Wednesday, February 28th at Santander Arena. Nolan Maier (10-13-2-2) earned his second professional career shutout 42 saves in the victory. Taylor Gauthier (20-15-0-1) suffered the loss in net for Wheeling with 19 saves on 23 shots.

Late in the opening frame, the Royals got on the board with a Shane Sellar game opening goal on a rebound off of Gauthier's right pad from Ryan Cox's slapshot. Sellar's 13th goal of the season was scored with one second remaining on the Royals first power play of the game. Mason Millman earned the secondary assist on Sellar's fourth goal of the season.

In the middle frame, the Royals extended their lead to three with two goals in a span of 15 seconds. Cox beat Gauthier on a loose puck during Reading's second power play of the game 10:21 into the period. Sellar and Millman earned the helpers on Cox's 10th goal of the season. At 10:36, Justin Michaelian snapped a wrist shot over Gauthier's right shoulder for his first regulation goal as a Royal. Austin Master and Joe Nardi earn the assists.

Reading tallied a four-straight goal 2:48 into the third period Millman third point of the game. The defenseman rifled in a shot from the blue line past Gauthier to earn Sellar his third point of the game as well with the primary assist. Tyson Fawcett earned the secondary helper on Millman's fifth goal of the season. This was Millman's first three-point game and fourth multi-point game of the season.

Maier turned aside 27 shots through 40 minutes and pulled off a right pad extension save to keep Wheeling off the board in the 90 seconds of regulation. His 15 saves in the third period secured his second professional career shutout, both coming in the month of February.

