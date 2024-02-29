Kansas City's McLaughlin Is AMI Graphics/ECHL Plus Performer of the Month

February 29, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release









Kansas City Mavericks defenseman Jake McLaughlin

(Kansas City Mavericks) Kansas City Mavericks defenseman Jake McLaughlin(Kansas City Mavericks)

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Kansas City Mavericks' defenseman Jake McLaughlin is the AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Month for February after leading the league with a plus-minus rating of +13 during the month.

McLaughlin was even or better in each of his 12 games during the month, including a +3 on Feb. 9 at Rapid City and Feb. 16 against Wichita.

Under contract to Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League, McLaughlin is tied for second in the ECHL lead with a +28 rating this season while posting nine points (3g-6a) in 37 games.

The 27-year-old has recorded 61 points (12g-49a) in 118 career ECHL games with Kansas City and Florida while adding six points (2g-4a) in 43 career AHL games with Coachella Valley, Milwaukee and Henderson.

Prior to turning pro, McLaughlin tallied 42 points (10g-32a) in 138 career games at UMass-Amherst and 18 points (6g-12a) in 120 games in the United States Hockey League with Sioux City and Fargo.

In recognition of his accomplishment, AMI Graphics will present Jake McLaughlin with a personalized Plus Performer of the Month Banner during an on-ice ceremony at an upcoming Mavericks' home game.

Runners-Up: Joe Leahy, Greenville; Trevor Zins, Idaho; Cameron Hillis, Indy; Garrett Van Wyhe, Jacksonville; Benton Maass, South Carolina and Riley McCourt, Toledo (+11).

Top Plus Performer(s) for Each Club: Adirondack - Shane Harper (+6); Allen - Ty Farmer (+5); Atlanta - Jack Matier (+1); Cincinnati - Colton Kalezic (+8); Florida - Zach Uens (+8); Fort Wayne - Noah Ganske (+6); Iowa - Casey Dornbach (+5); Kalamazoo - Michael Joyaux and Brad Morrison (+3); Maine - Alex Kile (+7); Newfoundland - Chase Carter (+7); Norfolk - Carson Golder (+5); Orlando - Anton Malmström (+4); Rapid City - Brandon Yeamans (+3); Reading - Jake Bricknell and Steven Leonard (+4); Savannah - Jordan Kaplan (+6); Trois-Rivières - Lukash Matthews and Miguël Tourigny (+2); Tulsa - Bair Gendunov and Blake McLaughlin (+5); Utah - Brandon Cutler and Brett Stapley (+5); Wheeling - Tanner Laderoute and Jordan Martel (+4); Wichita - Nolan Kneen (+5) and Worcester - Ashton Calder and Jake Pivonka (+4).

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.