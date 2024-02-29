ECHL Transactions - February 29

February 29, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, February 29, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Idaho:

Riley Morris, G

Trois-Rivières:

Xavier Filion, F

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Tulsa:

Jamie Rome, F from Wheeling

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Delete Colin Felix, D recalled by Utica

Cincinnati:

Add Grant Spence, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Ben Hawerchuk, F placed on reserve

Norfolk:

Delete Simon Kubicek, D recalled by Manitoba

Delete Carson Golder, F recalled by Manitoba

South Carolina:

Add Ethan Strang, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Ethan Strang, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Delete Luka Profaca, D recalled by San Diego

Delete Blake McLaughlin, F recalled to San Diego by Anaheim

Wheeling:

Add Christian Propp, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Jaxon Castor, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/26)

Delete Avery Hayes, F recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Delete Billy Higgins, G released as EBUG

Add Billy Higgins, G added as EBUG [2/28]

