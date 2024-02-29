ECHL Transactions - February 29
February 29, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, February 29, 2024:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Idaho:
Riley Morris, G
Trois-Rivières:
Xavier Filion, F
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Tulsa:
Jamie Rome, F from Wheeling
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Delete Colin Felix, D recalled by Utica
Cincinnati:
Add Grant Spence, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Ben Hawerchuk, F placed on reserve
Norfolk:
Delete Simon Kubicek, D recalled by Manitoba
Delete Carson Golder, F recalled by Manitoba
South Carolina:
Add Ethan Strang, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Ethan Strang, F placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Delete Luka Profaca, D recalled by San Diego
Delete Blake McLaughlin, F recalled to San Diego by Anaheim
Wheeling:
Add Christian Propp, G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Jaxon Castor, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/26)
Delete Avery Hayes, F recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Delete Billy Higgins, G released as EBUG
Add Billy Higgins, G added as EBUG [2/28]
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 29, 2024
- Moose Recall Golder and Kubicek from Norfolk - Norfolk Admirals
- ECHL Transactions - February 29 - ECHL
- Try Hockey for Free with the Royals on March 9th - Reading Royals
- Defenseman Jake McLaughlin Named ECHL's Plus Performer of the Month for February 2024 - Kansas City Mavericks
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Series Preview: March 1-3 vs. Kalamazoo - Newfoundland Growlers
- Kansas City's McLaughlin Is AMI Graphics/ECHL Plus Performer of the Month - ECHL
- Jayden DeLuca Foundation Jersey Auction Returns this Weekend - Idaho Steelheads
- Maier Stops 42 in Season Series Finale Shutout vs. Nailers, 4-0 - Reading Royals
- Grizzlies Fall 3-1 at Idaho in Series Opener - Utah Grizzlies
- Rush Miss Chances in Home Loss to Savannah - Rapid City Rush
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.