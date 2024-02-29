Defenseman Jake McLaughlin Named ECHL's Plus Performer of the Month for February 2024

February 29, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, MO. - Finishing the month of February with a +13 rating, Jake McLaughlin has been named the AMI Graphics ECHL's Plus Performer of the Month for February.

The UMass alum had an even or better rating in all 12 games he played in February.

This is the second-straight month in which a Mavericks skater has received this honor, following Nate Knoepke in January.

The ECHL-leading Mavericks are back at home on Friday night against Wichita for the team's Racing Night in partnership with the Kansas Speedway. Single-game tickets are available for all remaining Mavericks home games at kcmavericks.com or by calling 816-252-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.