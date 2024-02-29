Defenseman Jake McLaughlin Named ECHL's Plus Performer of the Month for February 2024
February 29, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, MO. - Finishing the month of February with a +13 rating, Jake McLaughlin has been named the AMI Graphics ECHL's Plus Performer of the Month for February.
The UMass alum had an even or better rating in all 12 games he played in February.
This is the second-straight month in which a Mavericks skater has received this honor, following Nate Knoepke in January.
The ECHL-leading Mavericks are back at home on Friday night against Wichita for the team's Racing Night in partnership with the Kansas Speedway. Single-game tickets are available for all remaining Mavericks home games at kcmavericks.com or by calling 816-252-7825.
