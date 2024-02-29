Series Preview: March 1-3 vs. Kalamazoo

The Newfoundland Growlers open the month of March on home ice with three straight against the Kalamazoo Wings beginning on Friday night at Mary Brown's Centre.

Newfoundland split their two game series in Trois-Rivières this past weekend to bring their overall road trip record to 2-2-0-1, concluding with a thrilling 4-3 shootout win on Saturday afternoon where Vyacheslav Peksa made a franchise record 49 saves.

As has been the case for most of the calendar year, Newfoundland continue to hold down third place in the North Division. With a record of 24-21-7-2, the Growlers sit seven points ahead of the Maine Mariners and Worcester Railers who are tied on 50 points for the fourth and final playoff position in the North.

Kalamazoo, visiting Newfoundland for the first time in team history, roll into the rock having won five of their last six games.

Tied at 57 points with the Fort Wayne Komets for 4th in the Central division, these road games could prove crucial for a Wings team fighting for their postseason lives.

Having met only twice in the past, the limited history between these two teams has been one way traffic with the Growlers winning both games against the Wings on December 30 & 31, 2022 down in Michigan.

Newfoundland fans will be hoping their team's dominance in the head to head series continues while Kalamazoo look to spoil the party in what should be a playoff style three game set this weekend.

Puck drops is set for 7:00pm on Friday and Saturday night while the series finaleis scheduled for 4:00 pm on Sunday evening. Growlers fans can watch all three games live on FloSports (subscription required), listen to the call on Mixlr, or follow along on Twitter (@NLGrowlers) for game updates and highlights. Tickets for all three games can be purchased at nlgrowlers.com/tickets.

WHO TO WATCH:

NFL - Nathan Staios (D): The newest addition to the Newfoundland blueline, Staios has 21 points (9G, 12A) in 45 games for the Florida Everblades this season. On an NHL contract with the Florida Panthers, the 22-year-old brings an exciting offensive to spark to the Growlers defence.

KAL - Erik Bradford (F): With 56 points (19G, 37A) in his third year as a member of the Wings, Bradford currently leads the club in goals, assists and overall points so far this season.

