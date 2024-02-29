Moose Recall Golder and Kubicek from Norfolk

February 29, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release







NORFOLK, VA - The Manitoba Moose announced today they have recalled defenseman Simon Kubicek and forward Carson Golder from the Norfolk Admirals.

Kubicek, 22, has appeared in 52 games with the Admirals this season and has totaled 16 points (4g, 12a). He was second on the team in penalty minutes (120) at the time of his recall to Manitoba. This will be Kubicek's first appearance in the AHL this season.

Golder, 21, joins the Moose for his second stint with Manitoba this season. The rookie forward has scored eight power-play goals this season with Norfolk, which is third amongst rookies in the ECHL. He posted a total of 28 points (15g, 13a), which was fourth on the team at the time of his recall.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.