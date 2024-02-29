ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Thursday announced that Tulsa's Tyler Poulson has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #653, Kansas City at Tulsa, on Feb. 28.

Poulson was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for cross-checking at 16:12 of the second period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Poulson will miss Tulsa's games at Allen (March 1) and vs. Kansas City (March 2).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

