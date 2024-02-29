Grizzlies Fall 3-1 at Idaho in Series Opener

Utah Grizzlies' Dylan Fitze versus Idaho Steelheads' Trevor Zins

Boise, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads got a power play goal from Will Merchant 16:16 into the third period for the game winner and Jake Kielly stopped 30 of 31 as they defeated the Utah Grizzlies 3-1 on a Wednesday night at Idaho Central Arena.

Francesco Arcuri got Idaho on the board 7:04 into the first period. Steelheads led 1-0 after 1 period despite Utah having a 13 to 6 edge on the shot count. Neither team scored in the second period.

Utah tied it up on a Brandon Cutler power play goal 6:04 into the third period. Cutler redirected a Kyle Mayhew shot. Mayhew is now second on the team with 27 assists. Brett Stapley also picked up his team leading 31st assist of the campaign. Idaho got a power play late in the third period and Will Merchant scored 16:16 in for his 5th goal of the season. Idaho's Arcurl scored his second goal of the night on an empty net power pay goal 19:26 in to complete the scoring.

Utah's Will Cranley saved 31 of 33 in the loss. Idaho was 2 for 4 on the power play. Utah was 1 for 4. Idaho outshot Utah 34 to 31 in the contest.

Idaho head coach Everett Sheen picked up his 166th win as head coach, tying him with Neil Graham for third place in Steelheads history.

The series continues on Friday night at Idaho Central Arena. Face-off is at 7:10 pm.

3 stars

1. Jake Kielly (Idaho) - 30 of 31 saves.

2. Will Merchant (Idaho) - 1 goal.

3. Francesco Arcuri (Idaho) - 2 goals.

