Mai Yamamoto Signs Training Camp Contract with Dallas Wings

February 5, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX - Japanese women's basketball standout Mai Yamamoto has signed a training camp contract with the Dallas Wings, the team announced today.

Yamamoto is a 5-5 guard from Hiroshima who currently plays for the Toyota Antelopes of the Women's Japan Basketball League. She has been on the Antelopes since the 2017-18 season. Over 14 games this year, Yamamoto is averaging 11.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 steals per contest.

The 25-year-old is a member of Japan's national team which competed at the Paris Olympic Games this past summer. She is also part of Japan's 3x3 national team. Yamamoto led Japan to a gold medal at the FIBA 3x3 U23 World Cup and was named the tournament's MVP. Yamamoto and Japan also won gold medals at the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup in Jordan and 2019 FIBA 3x3 Women's Series in Xiong An.

