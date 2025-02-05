Six-Time WNBA All-Star DeWanna Bonner Joins Indiana Fever

February 5, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever have signed two-time WNBA Champion DeWanna Bonner as a free agent, the team announced today. Bonner, who ranks fourth all-time in the WNBA in scoring, joins the Fever after five seasons with the Connecticut Sun, including the 2023 and 2024 campaigns under Fever Head Coach Stephanie White.

"DeWanna is one of the greatest players in the history of our league," said Amber Cox, Fever COO and General Manager. "She is a multi-dimensional scorer, can play every position on the floor and shines brightest in the biggest moments. DB's longevity and success in the WNBA has everything to do with the work she puts in, as well as her competitive drive. She is an incredible teammate and leader, and we are so excited to welcome her to the Fever."

"I'm extremely thankful to be joining an organization that's on the rise and committed to growing the sport of women's basketball. I'm looking forward to coming in, sharing my leadership and knowledge, and doing my part to help get this team get back to its championship pedigree," Bonner said. "But, more importantly, I'm excited to get to know everyone at the organization - the front office, teammates, behind-the-scenes employees and, of course, the fans! I can't wait to see everyone at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in May."

With 7,482 career points, Bonner ranks third highest in scoring among active players (No. 4 overall) and sits just above Fever legend Tamika Catchings in the WNBA's all-time scoring leaderboard. The forward is just six points shy of tying Hall of Famer Tina Thompson for No. 3 in league history (7,488). The Fairfield, Ala., native also ranks No. 2 amongst active players in career rebounds (3,067), steals (603) and three-pointers made (2,052).

Bonner, 37, was drafted No. 5 overall in 2009 by the Phoenix Mercury. In 2009, her rookie season, the forward helped lead the Mercury to a WNBA championship - Bonner's first of two with the team, also winning in the 2014 season.

Following the 2009 season, Bonner was named the WNBA's Sixth Player of the Year after leading all rookies in double-doubles (5), leading the Mercury in rebounds (5.8 per game) and finishing third on the team in points (11.2 per game). Bonner went on to win the Sixth Player of the Year in both 2010 and 2011, as well.

A product of Auburn University, Bonner is a six-time WNBA All-Star (2015, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2023, 2024), was named to the 2015 All-WNBA First Team, the 2020 All-WNBA Second Team and the 2015 WNBA All-Defensive Second Team.

In 2024, Bonner averaged 15.0 points per game, shooting 41.5 percent from the field. She also tallied 6.0 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game. Last season, Bonner also joined Catchings as just the second player to total 7,000+ career points, 3,000+ rebounds and 1,000+ assists in WNBA history.

Bonner has helped her teams qualify for the playoffs 14 times, only missing the postseason one time throughout her career, reaching or advancing beyond the semifinal round in each of her last five seasons in Connecticut.

