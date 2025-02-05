Atlanta Dream Signs Holly Winterburn to Training Camp Contract
February 5, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Atlanta Dream News Release
ATLANTA - The Atlanta Dream have signed guard Holly Winterburn to a training camp contract, the organization announced today.
Winterburn, a 5-foot-11 guard from Northampton, England, is a three-time WBBL Young Player of the Year and a 2024 EuroCup Women Champion. She has represented Great Britain in multiple FIBA competitions, earning All-Star Five honors at the U20 European Championships. Most recently, she played for Beşiktaş JK in Turkey's Super League after a successful stint with the London Lions.
"Holly is a versatile guard with extensive professional and international experience," said Atlanta Dream General Manager Dan Padover. "We're excited to see her compete at this level."
Winterburn previously played collegiately at the University of Oregon before returning to the UK, where she excelled in the Women's British Basketball League (WBBL).
Training camp for the Atlanta Dream begins in April as the team prepares for the 2025 WNBA season. Atlanta will tip off the 2025 regular season on Friday, May 16, against the Washington Mystics at Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington, D.C., at 7:30 p.m. ET.
