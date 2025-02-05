Golden State Valkyries Sign Sign Janelle Salaün

February 5, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







The Golden State Valkyries announced today that they have signed forward Janelle Salaün.

A member of the French National Team, Salaün started for France in their silver medal run at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The 6-2 forward, known for her scoring versatility and defensive ability to guard all five positions, most recently competed with Famila Schio in Italian Serie A1 where she has averaged 14.8 points per game and is shooting 37.3% from the three-point line. Prior to that she helped lead Villeneuve-d'Ascq to the 2023-2024 EuroLeague final and French League National Championship.

"Janelle is a special talent who possesses that rare combination of relentless drive and pure competitiveness," said Valkyries Head Coach Natalie Nakase. "She's the type of player who hunts for wins and brings an intensity that cannot be taught. Her mentality and approach to the game make her exactly the type of player we want to build around as we establish our foundation in the league."

The Valkyries also signed center Kyara Linskens and forward Chloe Bibby.

The Valkyries open their inaugural season on May 16 at Chase Center against the Los Angeles Sparks at 7pm.

