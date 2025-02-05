Sparks Sign Guard Shaneice Swain

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Sparks signed guard Shaneice Swain to a rookie-scale contract, the organization announced Wednesday. The 21-year-old Australian was drafted by Los Angeles in the second round (14th overall) of the 2023 WNBA Draft.

"I'm excited to join the Sparks and truly grateful for this incredible opportunity to elevate my game," Swain said. "I look forward to learning and growing as a player under the guidance of our new coaches and alongside very talented teammates. This is a fresh chapter for me, and I'm ready to embrace the challenges ahead."

Swain, whose nickname among Australian basketball fans is "The Swain Train," ranks second in three-pointers made per game (3.4) and third in scoring in the WNBL, Australia's top league, this season. In 18 games (16 starts) for the Sydney Flames this season, she is averaging 18.6 points and 3.6 rebounds. Her 3.9 assists per game rank eighth in the league, and her 25 steals are tied for 15th. Swain's shooting splits this season are 39.1% overall, 34.5% on three-pointers and 83.0% from the free-throw line.

Swain has twice been named WNBL Player of the Round during the 2024-25 campaign, most recently receiving the honors on Feb. 2 after posting 36 points, six assists and four rebounds in a must-win victory. She made five three-pointers in the game and scored 17 of her points in the first quarter. Eight days earlier, Swain scored 40 of her team's 75 points, going 16-for-25 from the floor and 7-for-12 from beyond the arc.

"Shaneice is ready for the W, and the Sparks are ready for her," Sparks General Manager Raegan Pebley said. "Her explosive scoring and creative passing, combined with her defensive potential, make her an exciting rookie."

Before joining Sydney in 2023-24, Swain spent the previous two seasons playing for the University of Canberra Capitals in the WNBL. In total, she has played 44 regular-season games professionally in Australia, starting 29 of these contests. In 2022-23, Swain ranked fourth in the WNBL in steals per game and finished top 15 in three-pointers made. In 2024, she also played in the NBL1 South in Australia, capturing NBL1 South Youth Player of the Year honors.

"We can't wait to get Shaneice to L.A.," said Sparks Head Coach Lynne Roberts. "She is an elite scorer who can bring instant offense to our team."

