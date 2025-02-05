Golden State Valkyries Sign Kyara Linskens
February 5, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Golden State Valkyries News Release
The Golden State Valkyries announced today that they have signed center Kyara Linskens.
Linskens brings international experience as a standout center from Belgium's National Team, helping lead Belgium to fourth place at the 2022 FIBA World Cup, where she delivered a key performance of 24 points and 13 rebounds in a crucial victory over Puerto Rico. The 6-4 player continued her impressive international play in 2023, playing a key role in Belgium's historic first-ever European Championship gold medal. She has established herself competing at a high level in European competition.
The Valkyries also signed forward Janelle Salaün and forward Chloe Bibby.
"Kyara's international experience and fast-paced and aggressive style of play, combined with Chloe's versatility and shooting ability, give us two competitors who fit exactly what we're looking for as we build this roster," said Valkyries General Manager Ohemaa Nyanin. "They both understand what we're building and are ready to help establish something special."
The Valkyries open their inaugural season on May 16 at Chase Center against the Los Angeles Sparks at 7pm.
