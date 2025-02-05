Golden State Valkyries Sign Chloe Bibby

February 5, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Golden State Valkyries announced today that they have signed forward Chloe Bibby.

Bibby joins the Valkyries after playing with Uni Girona CB in EuroCup. Bibby has made an immediate impact in her first EuroCup season, emerging as one of the competition's top offensive threats while averaging 18 points per game and shooting 47% from three-point range. The 6-1 forward played college basketball at both Mississippi State and Maryland, where she showcased her versatility and three-point shooting ability. During her graduate season at Maryland (2021-22), Bibby played in every game and scored in double figures 20 times. She reached 1,000 career points and recorded a season-high 23 points twice.

The Valkyries also signed forward Janelle Salaün and center Kyara Linskens.

"Kyara's international experience and fast-paced and aggressive style of play, combined with Chloe's versatility and shooting ability, give us two competitors who fit exactly what we're looking for as we build this roster," said Valkyries General Manager Ohemaa Nyanin. "They both understand what we're building and are ready to help establish something special."

The Valkyries open their inaugural season on May 16 at Chase Center against the Los Angeles Sparks at 7pm.

