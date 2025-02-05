Golden State Valkyries Unveil World-Class Performance Center in Oakland

February 5, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Valkyries have unveiled the team's new performance center, marking a significant milestone ahead of the franchise's inaugural season. The state-of-the-art complex, located in downtown Oakland, marks the fourth WNBA-dedicated performance center in the league.

"The Valkyries Performance Center is a testament to our vision of building a championship culture in the Bay Area," said Valkyries General Manager Ohemaa Nyanin. "The state-of-the-art amenities and central location are key in the development of elite talent, and allows us to deepen our roots in the Oakland community."

The Valkyries Performance Center offers players and coaches full-time access to 31,800 square feet of training and development space, inclusive of two full-size basketball courts, with additional court space, totaling 17 basketball hoops in the gym. The facility, which served as the headquarters of the Golden State Warriors from 1997-2019, boasts a locker room, weight room, training room, hot and cold pools, and a dedicated player lounge, all complete with world-class amenities.

"Having a dedicated space of this caliber is crucial for our team's development," said Valkyries Head Coach Natalie Nakase. "This facility gives our athletes everything they need to train, recover, and prepare at the highest level, in an environment that will foster growth and team chemistry."

The entrance to the performance center features a striking 215-foot mural created by renowned Oakland artist Allison Hueman. The one-of-a-kind artwork, which captures the Valkyries' journey, serves as a powerful symbol of the team's connection to Oakland and will be featured in retail offerings, which can be found HERE. This stunning piece represents the seamless integration of athletic excellence and the vibrant creative spirit of the Oakland community.

The Valkyries Performance Center was designed by Populous and built by DPR Construction.

The performance center will serve as both the Valkyries' home and a vital community hub in the heart of Oakland. Beyond serving as the team's performance center, the space will host youth basketball programming, including training camps and clinics for boys and girls of all ages, further strengthening the franchise's commitment to the Oakland community.

In addition to the performance facility, the Valkyries are nearing construction completion on their locker room at Chase Center, which encompasses 6,800-square feet of world-class amenities for the team on home game days.

