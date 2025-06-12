Sports stats



USL New Mexico United

Magic from Marlon!: USL Championship Goal of the Week: Week 13/14 Winner

June 12, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
New Mexico United YouTube Video


Check out the New Mexico United Statistics



United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 12, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central