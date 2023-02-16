MacPherson Recalled by Abbotsford

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today that defenseman Dylan MacPherson has been recalled to the Abbotsford Canucks.

MacPherson, 24, is having a career season offensively. The Redcliff, Alberta native tallied his ninth goal of the year on Wednesday night, which is a new career high. He also has 21 points, which is a career high. He needs one assist to equal that mark from his rookie season.

Last year, MacPherson served as team captain for Wheeling and appeared in 24 regular season games, netting 10 points (3g, 7a). He also added three points (1g, 2a) in 11 playoff games.

MacPherson turned pro in 2018-19 with the Springfield Thunderbirds and played most of the 2020-21 campaign with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. In 54 games, he netted 17 points(4g, 13a) while also appearing in two games for the Springfield that season.

Prior to turning pro, the 6-foot-3, 190-pound blueliner played three seasons in the Western Hockey League for the Medicine Hat Tigers. MacPherson finished with 43 points (6g, 37a) in 181 games and added six assists in 18 playoff games.

Wichita returns to action at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday night to host Tulsa.

