Rabbits Score Late, Fall Short of Utah 4-3

GREENVILLE, SC - Despite a late comeback attempt, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits fell 4-3 to the Utah Grizzlies on Wednesday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

After a scoreless first period saw the Swamp Rabbits outshoot the Grizzlies 13-10, Utah struck early in the second, at 1:48, as Cam Strong tipped in the opening goal. Greenville responded at 12:02, as Tanner Eberle scored his team-leading 20th goal of the season with a one-timer from a Ben Freeman feed. Utah regained the lead at 17:31, as Cameron Wright scored his 14th of the season.

In the third, the Grizzlies extended their lead as Wright scored his second of the game at 6:33 for the 3-1 lead. Greenville answered back at 9:17, as Josh McKechney scored his eighth of the season and his third in as many games. At 19:03, Dylan Fitze scored an empty-net goal for the 4-2 Utah lead, before Ben Freeman scored at 19:56 for Greenville, his fifth of the season.

With the loss, the Swamp Rabbits fall to 26-13-7-0 while the Grizzlies improve to 20-24-2-0.

The Swamp Rabbits remain home at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Friday night for meeting with the Jacksonville Icemen at 7:05 p.m. Swamp Rabbits tickets can be purchased at SwampRabbits.com or at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena Box Office.

