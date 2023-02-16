Forward Antonio Stranges and Goaltender Rémi Poirier Re-Called by Texas Stars

February 16, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that forward Antonio Stranges and goaltender Rémi Poirier has been recalled by the Texas Stars.

Stranges, 21, has registered 12 points (4G, 8A) in 12 games with the Steelheads this season including points in three straight games. He made his ECHL debut Dec. 14 in a 5-1 win over Rapid City and scored his first pro goal two games later Dec. 17 notching a pair of scores in a 5-1 win over the Rush. He has a point in at least eight games this season including three multi-point outings. The rookie winger has totaled four AHL points (1G, 3A) with the Stars this year tallying his first goal Jan. 6 at Grand Rapids in a 4-2 win and notched a shootout-winning goal Jan. 7. He has five points (1G, 4A) in 17 career AHL games, after skating in nine games for the Stars during the 2020-21 campaign. The Ann Arbor, MI native was originally selected by the Dallas Stars in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, round 4, 123rd overall, and signed his three-year, entry-level contract on Mar. 1, 2022.

Poirier, 21, holds the ECHL's best goals against-average (1.99) and save percentage (0.931) while posting a record of (18-2-2) with three shutouts. The Farnham, QC native was named ECHL Goaltender of the Month in December where he went (5-1-0) with one shutout, a 1.17 goals-against average and a save percentage of 0.958 and then also won the award in January going (6-0-0) with one shutout, a 1.32 goals-against average and a save percentage of 0.947. He won 12 straight games from Dec. 10-Feb. 3 which is the fourth longest win streak by a goaltender in league history. He has appeared in one AHL game this season with the Stars making 29 saves in a 2-1 shootout loss at Colorado on Nov. 9. He was drafted by the Dallas Stars in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, round 6, 185th overall, and signed his three-year, entry-level contact on Mar. 10, 2022.

Idaho will square off against the Kansas City Mavericks tomorrow and Saturday night at 6:05 p.m. (MT). Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and Sparklight Channel 72 and listen on the Steelheads flagship station, 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket".

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 16, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.