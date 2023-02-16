ECHL Transactions - February 16
February 16, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, February 16, 2023:
Adirondack:
Add Jarrod Gourley, D activated from reserve
Delete Cory Dennis, D placed on reserve
Delete Colin Long, F placed on reserve
Delete Nick Rivera, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/16)
Allen:
Add Dalton Gally, D activated from reserve
Delete Xavier Bernard, D recalled by Belleville
Cincinnati:
Delete Yushiroh Hirano, F recalled by Abbotsford
Fort Wayne:
Add Shawn Boudrias, F returned from loan to Chicago (AHL)
Idaho:
Delete Antonio Stranges, F recalled to Texas by Dallas
Delete Remi Poirier, G recalled to Texas by Dallas
Newfoundland:
Add Nolan Walker, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Delete Zach Solow, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Norfolk:
Add Dean Yakura, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Blake Murray, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/12)
Savannah:
Add Artur Terchiyev, D added to active roster (claimed from Worcester)
Delete Peter DiLiberatore, D recalled to Henderson by Vegas
South Carolina:
Delete Kevin O'Neil, F loaned to Colorado (AHL)
Trois-Rivieres:
Add Francis Marotte, G activated from reserve
Delete Joe Vrbetic, G placed on reserve
Wichita:
Delete Dylan MacPherson, D recalled by Abbotsford
Worcester:
Add Chris Ordoobadi, F added to active roster
Add Philip Beaulieu, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Conor Breen, D placed on reserve
Delete Paul Boutoussov, F placed on reserve
