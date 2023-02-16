ECHL Transactions - February 16

February 16, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, February 16, 2023:

Adirondack:

Add Jarrod Gourley, D activated from reserve

Delete Cory Dennis, D placed on reserve

Delete Colin Long, F placed on reserve

Delete Nick Rivera, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/16)

Allen:

Add Dalton Gally, D activated from reserve

Delete Xavier Bernard, D recalled by Belleville

Cincinnati:

Delete Yushiroh Hirano, F recalled by Abbotsford

Fort Wayne:

Add Shawn Boudrias, F returned from loan to Chicago (AHL)

Idaho:

Delete Antonio Stranges, F recalled to Texas by Dallas

Delete Remi Poirier, G recalled to Texas by Dallas

Newfoundland:

Add Nolan Walker, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Delete Zach Solow, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Norfolk:

Add Dean Yakura, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Blake Murray, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/12)

Savannah:

Add Artur Terchiyev, D added to active roster (claimed from Worcester)

Delete Peter DiLiberatore, D recalled to Henderson by Vegas

South Carolina:

Delete Kevin O'Neil, F loaned to Colorado (AHL)

Trois-Rivieres:

Add Francis Marotte, G activated from reserve

Delete Joe Vrbetic, G placed on reserve

Wichita:

Delete Dylan MacPherson, D recalled by Abbotsford

Worcester:

Add Chris Ordoobadi, F added to active roster

Add Philip Beaulieu, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Conor Breen, D placed on reserve

Delete Paul Boutoussov, F placed on reserve

