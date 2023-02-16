Ramsay Earns 500th Career Win in Wild OT Contest vs. Idaho

February 16, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder celebrates win

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder celebrates win(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - Michal Stinil scored 36 seconds into overtime to help push Wichita past Idaho on Wednesday night, 6-5, at INTRUST Bank Arena.

With the win, Head Coach Bruce Ramsay claimed his 500th win as a professional coach.

Stinil, Jay Dickman, Brett Van Os and Peter Bates each had two points. Eric Dop claimed his first win as a pro, stopping 39 shots.

Idaho hopped out to a two-goal lead in the first. Janis Svanenbergs made it 1-0 with his first of two at 11:39. He took a pass near the left wall, swung back to the net and beat Dop over the glove for his 11th of the season.

At 16:28, Ryan Dmowski fired a one-timer from the slot that snuck past Dop to make it 2-0.

In the second, Mark Liwiski tipped home a shot from Chris McKay at 1:55 that cut the lead to 2-1.

Van Os tied the contest at 7:07. Bates skated into the zone with Dawson Barteaux draped all over him. He went to the backhand near the crease and Remi Poirier made the initial save. Van Os followed up the play and pushed home a rebound for his sixth of the year.

Will Knierim re-gained the lead for the Steelheads early in the third. He stole the puck in the left corner, walked out in front and beat Dop to make it 3-2.

Jordan Kawaguchi made it 4-2 at 3:39 as he got to a rebound off a shot from Matt Register and recorded his 19th of the season.

At 14:30, Dylan MacPherson blasted a one-timer from the deep slot and cut the lead to 4-3.

Dickman tied the game at 18:19 as he found a rebound near the right post and slipped it past Poirier for his 18th of the year.

Idaho answered quickly as Svanenbergs tallied his second of the contest at 18:34 to make it 5-4.

Wade Murphy was assessed a four-minute doube minor with less than a minute to go as he ran Cole MacDonald from behind. The play resulted in a Wichita power play for two minutes.

MacDonald hammered a one-timer from the deep slot at 19:05 and forced overtime.

Stinil scored the game-winner at 36 seconds of the extra frame. He intercepted a pass from A.J. White, skated down the ice on a breakaway and beat Poirier through the five-hole for his 24th of the season.

Wichita went 1-for-3 on the power play and snapped a 0-for-21 stretch. Idaho went 0-for-5 with the man advantage.

Stinil, Dickman and Van Os each had a goal and an assist. Bates collected two helpers. Liwiski has goals in back-to-back games and goals in three of his last four.

The Thunder remains at home on Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. to host the Tulsa Oilers.

Join us this Saturday for a loaded night. Saturday is Nickelodeon PAW Patrol Night, presented by Wichita Furniture & Mattress. Come meet Chase and Marshall on the concourse. The team will be wearing a special PAW Patrol-themed uniform that will be auctioned live on the DASH Auction App.

Saturday night is also Scout Night, our first-ever Pucks 'N Pups Night and Gold As Ice.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets online or at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena or by calling the Thunder office at 316-264-4625.

Several outstanding promotions remain on our schedule for the season.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 16, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.