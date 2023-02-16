Royals' Surge in Third Falls Short to Admirals in Road-Trip Finale, 4-2

February 16, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







Norfolk, VA - The Reading Royals (27-16-3-0), proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, fell to the Norfolk Admirals (11-34-1-2), 4-2, on Wednesday, February 15 at Norfolk Scope Arena. The Royals finished out their four-game road-trip with three points (1-2-1) and two losses suffered to the Admirals. Kaden Fulcher suffered the loss with 16 saves on 19 shots faced (3-4-0). Tomas Vomacka earned the win in net for Norfolk with 36 saves on 38 shots faced (3-13-0-1).

Norfolk scored a goal in the opening five minutes of each period to compile a three-goal lead early into the third period, 3-0. Darren McCormick deflected a centering pass from Mathieu Roy over Fulcher's right arm to put Norfolk on the board in the first period, 1-0. McCormick's third goal of the season was the first time an opposition scored the game's opening goal against Reading in 12 games.

Brian Bowen scored his first goal as an Admiral to extend Norfolk's lead to two goals 4:56 into the second period. Vomacka saved all 29 shots he faced through the first two periods to hold Reading's offense scoreless through 40 minutes of play against an opposition for the seventh time this season.

Griffin Lunn improved Norfolk's lead to a three-goal advantage 4:43 into the third period with a wrist shot that squeaked in between Fulcher's left shoulder and crossbar of Reading's net. Lunn's seventh goal of the season proved to be the game winner as Sam Hu and Garrett McFadden scored two goals in a span of 50 seconds for the Royals less than seven minutes into the third period.

Hu gathered a blocked shot off Callum Fryer in the slot and spun around to face Vomacka as he snapped a shot on goal. Hu beat the netminder blocker side to net his fourth goal of the season and first as a Royal in his debut with Reading. McFadden scored under a minute later with a shot from the blue line that beat Vomacka and brought Reading's deficit to one goal with 13:15 remaining in the third period.

The Admirals outlasted Reading's comeback effort in the third period as Vomacka turned aside the final six shots he faced and Tanner Shachle scored on Reading's empty net with an extra forward on the ice in the final 24 seconds of regulation.

Reading has dropped consecutive games to Norfolk for the first time since March of last season and fell to a 5-3 season series record against the Admirals (34-10-4 all-time). The Royals are 2-13-1 when trailing after two periods and fell to a 22-10-3 record against divisional opponents (.671%).

The Royals return on Saturday, February 18 for a 4:00 p.m. two-game series opener against the Newfoundland Growlers at Santander Arena. The home game features the Ant-Man + The Wasp promotional game. Order tickets and see the full ~ promotional schedule ~ now!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 16, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.