Kelly Cup Tour to Stop in Greenville in March

February 16, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, SC - The ECHL announced today that 2023 Kelly Cup Tour will stop at Bon Secours Wellness Arena from Friday, March 31 until Saturday, April 1, 2023. The tour displays the Patrick J. Kelly Cup, which is awarded annually to the postseason champions of ECHL.

The tour will travel to six ECHL cities, as well as one American Hockey League city, making appearances at games, schools, sponsors, radio and television stations and other community events. The Kelly Cup will travel 5,966 miles during the tour, with the longest trek encompassing 2,269 miles from Greenville, South Carolina on April 1 to Boise, Idaho on April 5.

The Kelly Cup will be on display for fans to view during Greenville's game against the Florida Everblades on Wonder Woman Night, March 31, and their game against the Savannah Ghost Pirates on Sustainability Night, April 1.

The Kelly Cup called Greenville home for a season following the conclusion of the 2002 Kelly Cup Playoffs, when the Greenville Grrrowl championed the ECHL.

Tickets for Greenville's March 31 and April 1 games and all Swamp Rabbits home games can be purchased at SwampRabbits.com or buy calling (864) 674-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 16, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.