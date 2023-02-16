Ottawa Recalls Xavier Bernard, Assigned to AHL Belleville

Allen Americans defenseman Xavier Bernard

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL) announced today that Ottawa has recalled defenseman Xavier Bernard and assigned him to Belleville.

Xavier Bernard was on the Americans top defensive pairing along with another Ottawa prospect Zach Massicotte.

The former New Jersey Devils fourth round draft pick appeared in 18 games with the Americans and had eight points (0 goals and 8 assists).

Prior to arriving in Allen, he played in 16 games for Belleville this season and had one point (0 goals and 1 assist).

The 6-foot-4 and 200-pound blueliner played five full seasons of junior hockey in Canada, in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League from 2016 to 2021.

The Americans return to action on Friday night for Game 2 of a three-game series against the Florida Everblades. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets.

