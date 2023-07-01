MacDaddies Prevail on Food Fight Night in Battle Creek

Battle Creek, Mich. - On food fight night in Battle Creek, two crooked numbers would help the Kalamazoo MacDaddies cruise to their fourth consecutive win, taking down the Battle Creek Doughnuts 12-1.

The first six innings set the game up to be a pitcher's dual as the two starters in MacDaddies Tanner Ware and Doughnuts Tyler McKinstry would each throw five innings of one-run ball with a pair of strikeouts.

The bullpens are where the two sides would differ. The MacDaddies Dakoda West and Joe Wade would combine for four innings of relief work, striking out five while giving up just two hits. The Doughnuts wouldn't have the same fortune as five different relievers would have to pitch, giving up 11 runs across the next three innings. K-Zoo's double-digit runs would come on nine hits and 10 walks. In total, the Doughnuts would walk a combined 13 batters, allowing the MacDaddies to bat through the order in the seventh and eighth innings while giving up a five spot in both frames. The Growlers would add on one more in the ninth for good measure before Joe Wade would close it out.

Food fight night is back again on Saturday with game two of the series at Homer Stryker Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. and the game can be watched on the Northwoods League Network.

