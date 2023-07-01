Former Lakeshore Chinook Alec Marsh Debuts with the Royals

Rochester, Minn. - Former Lakeshore Chinook Alec Marsh made his Major League debut for the Kansas City Royals on Friday, June 30, 2023. Marsh is the 328th former Northwoods League player to reach the Major League level.

Marsh, who played collegiately at Arizona State University, played for the Chinooks in 2017. He was drafted by the Royals in the 2nd round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

In 2017 with the Chinooks, Marsh appeared in 12 games and was 5-2 with a 3.96 ERA. He stuck out 43 batters in 50.0 innings while walking 27.

Marsh started his professional career in 2019 with the Idaho Falls Chukars of the Rookie level Pioneer League. He appeared in 13 games and was 0-1 with a 4.05 ERA. He pitched in 33.1 innings and struck out 38.

In 2021 Marsh spent the season with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals of the AA Central League. Over six games he was 1-3 with a 4.97 ERA. He struck out 42 batters and walked 13 in 25.1 innings.

Marsh started the 2022 season with Northwest Arkansas and then was promoted, after 25 games, to the Omaha Storm Chasers of the AAA International League. Between the two clubs he pitched in 27 games and was 2-16 with a 6.88 ERA. He struck out a career-high 156 batters in 124.1 innings.

Prior to his call-up to the Royals, Marsh had started the season in Northwest Arkansas and was currently in Omaha. Over 14 games he was 5-3 with a 4.62 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 62.1 innings. In his Major League debut against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Marsh started the game and went 4.0 innings allowing five runs on six hits while striking out five.

