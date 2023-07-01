Rockers Look to Split Series against Chinooks

Mequon, Wis. - The Rockers are set to travel to Moonlight Graham Field ahead of the deciding matchup for this two-game series. First pitch for Saturday's game will be at 6:35 p.m.

In Friday night's game, the Rockers lost the series opener to the Chinooks 20-4. This game was full of home runs from both sides, with the Rockers hitting two and Lakeshore hitting six. The two home runs for the Rockers came from Kendal Ewell (Kentucky) and Carlos Hernandez (Anderson).

With the loss, Green Bay is now 18-15 on the season and finds themselves ranked third in the Great Lakes West division. They now trail Wisconsin Rapids by half a game and Wausau by 1.5 games. Madison is falling out of the race for the first-half crown at three games back. Lakeshore is now 13-18 on the season after yesterday's win.

On the hill for the Rockers in Saturday night's matchup will be Grayson Walker (Dickinson). The right-hander will be appearing in his sixth game of the season on the hill. In his last appearance, he threw four scoreless innings against the Kenosha Kingfish.

Pitching for the Chinooks will be Nick Yeager (Dordt College). This will also be his sixth appearance so far this season, and he currently has a 5.74 ERA through 15.2 innings on the mound.

Ewell is one of the bats that is surging heading into the matchup with Lakeshore. In just 46 plate appearances so far this season, the Kentucky outfielder has 17 hits, with seven going for extra bases.

After Monday night's contest, the Rockers will stay on the road for their final series of the first half. They will return to Madison, Wisconsin for games three and four against the Mallards this season. Sunday's game is set for 6:05 p.m.

