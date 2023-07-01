Rivets Fall 5-1 at Kenosha

Kenosha, WI - In what was a neck and neck match up until the sixth inning when Kenosha scored three runs in the sixth inning, the Rockford Rivets ultimately fell to the Kenosha Kingfish 5-1 on Thursday night.

The Rivets and the Kingfish were scoreless up until the bottom of the fourth inning when the Kingfish led off the inning with three straight walks to load the bases. Kenosha's lead-off batter scored in the next at-bat on a sacrifice fly to take a 1-0.

Ethan Storm (0-4, ERA 8.44) got the start on the mound for the Rivets, pitching four innings while giving up 1 run on two hits and striking out three batters.

The Kingfish added to their lead in the bottom of the sixth inning when they loaded the bases on two walks and a sacrifice bunt. The first run of the inning scored on a sacrifice fly and the next two runs scored on a dropped fly ball at first base to take a 4-0 lead.

In the bottom of the eight, the Kingfish added to their tally of runs when Mason Morris scored on a wild pitch after he reached base on a single to center field.

The Rivets reached the board in the top of the ninth inning as Braden Duhon led off the inning with a single to left field and was brought home on a sacrifice fly by Carson Roberts for the Rivets' only run of the game.

Jacob Davis, Jack Wajda and Carson Knight all pitched in relief for the Rivets.

