Former Chinook, Alec Marsh, Debuts with Royals

Kansas City, MO - Former Lakeshore Chinook Alec Marsh made his MLB debut with the Kansas City Royals on Friday. Marsh's start for the Royals makes him the 17th Chinooks alumni to make it to the MLB.

A Milwaukee native, Marsh pitched three years for the Sun Devils of Arizona State. Down in the desert, Marsh made 43 appearances, starting 29 games accumulating a 4.13 ERA on his way to a 12-7 record.

The right-hander joined the Chinooks in 2017, proving to be a valuable starter for the team. In 12 appearances (six of them starts), Marsh tossed 43 strikeouts, allowing just 22 earned runs over 50 innings on his way to a 3.96 ERA and a 5-2 record.

Marsh was selected by the Kansas City Royals with the 70th overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft. Since 2019, he has moved around the Royals organization working his way up in the system. After beginning the 2023 season with the AA Northwest Arkansas Naturals, Marsh's 56 strikeouts and 5.32 ERA across eleven starts earned him a spot with the AAA Omaha Storm Chasers. Over 60 career minor league appearances, Marsh appeared in 60 games, starting all of them, accumulating 245.1 innings pitched and a 5.72 ERA.

On June 30th, Marsh made his first career MLB start with the Kansas City Royals as they faced off against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Milwaukee native tossed four innings, allowing five earned runs and striking out five.

The Chinooks wish Alec the best of luck as he begins his MLB career with the Royals.

